Google's Pixel Watch is heavily discounted and the watch to get if you are on a budget
If you are in the market for a feature-packed smartwatch that doesn't break the bank, you should act fast and get a brand-new Pixel Watch through this deal! Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi version of Google's first smartwatch at an incredible 32% discount, slashing $91 off the watch's price. This means you can get a unit for under the $190 mark if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal by tapping the offer button below.
The sad truth is that the Pixel Watch was really hard to recommend when it first came out. However, Google has fixed most of the issues that plagued this, otherwise, extremely stylish timepiece. Even the mediocre battery life was addressed, and the watch can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. Initially, users had to charge it twice a day, which was just unacceptable.
In addition to completely normal battery life for this class of smartwatches, the Pixel Watch comes with all the health-tracking features a premium wearable is expected to have. It can even measure your heart rate every second.
All in all, the Pixel Watch may be advancing in age, but it's still among the best smartwatches on the market. It's also a great choice for a Pixel user on a budget. The only issue is that the discount most likely has an expiration date. So, don't hesitate, and get your new Pixel Watch at a discounted price today!
Moreover, the watch supports smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC. It runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download many apps and watch faces directly on your fancy timepiece via Google's Play Store.
