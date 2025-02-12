Google's first-gen Pixel Buds Pro sink down to an even dreamier price before breathing their last





The latest such occasion makes these noise-cancelling earbuds cheaper than ever before, coincidentally (or not) bringing them down to the exact same price as Apple's transparent Beats Studio Buds+ I literally just told you about. So should you go with the $99.99 Pixel Buds Pro instead? That obviously depends on a number of different factors and variables, starting with your cosmetic preferences and how attached you might feel to the Google brand.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $99 99 $199 99 $100 off (50%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Google Pixel Buds Pro $88 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Bay Color Buy at Amazon





What's certainly nice about the deeply discounted Pixel Buds Pro is that you can get them in your choice of three similarly attractive colorways, including bay, coral, and porcelain, at least if you hurry. What's not so nice about this particular product is that it comes with a 90-day seller warranty instead of full 1-year coverage provided by its manufacturer.

But fret not, as you are looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, which used to cost a whopping $199.99 a pair. As such, you can save a very cool 100 bucks for a limited time... if you consider the OG Pixel Buds Pro's original list price.









Amazon, mind you, no longer sells the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro at any price (at least directly), with various listings from various third-party merchants putting the earbuds at anywhere between $10 and $60 above Woot at the time of this writing.





In short, probably the best wireless earbuds from Google you can buy on a tight budget in (early) 2025 are pretty much irresistibly priced here, giving bargain hunters what may well prove to be their last chance to get the Pixel Buds Pro with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, premium audio quality, stellar battery life, and a discreet but also durable design focused on all-day comfort and stability.