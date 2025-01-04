Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price

You probably didn't plan to start 2025 by purchasing a 2022-released wireless audio companion for your Android handset or iPhone, but here we all are today, looking at Woot's latest and greatest Pixel Buds Pro deal and wondering if there's any sensible reason to skip it.

Hardcore Google fans on tight budgets are most likely well aware of the technical and cosmetic advantages of the newer and costlier Pixel Buds Pro 2 over their preceding product, which should make it pretty easy to embrace the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro at $109.99.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
$90 off (45%)
$109 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Coral Color
$83 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

That's down from an original list price of $199.99, and to my knowledge, these bad boys have never been this cheap at Woot or any other major (or semi-major) US retailer. Unsurprisingly, the Amazon-owned bargain specialist can only back your ultra-affordable noise-cancelling buds with a 90-day warranty, but somewhat surprisingly, that doesn't mean you're dealing with refurbished or pre-owned units here.

Instead, you will get brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged copies of Google's OG AirPods Pro alternative in your choice of Bay, Coral, or Porcelain colorways at 110 bucks a pair... if you hurry. You have three days (tops) right now to take advantage of this unprecedented and possibly unbeatable New Year promotion, which Google itself cannot rival because... it no longer sells the Pixel Buds Pro 1.

Amazon, meanwhile, has the Coral-coated earbuds listed at $7 more than Woot at the time of this writing, but the e-commerce giant is not actually behind that deal, and doing business with a third-party Amazon merchant is often riskier than shopping at Woot.

While far from the best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025, the Pixel Buds Pro undeniably deliver excellent bang for your buck at their new all-time low price, shining in virtually every department from active noise cancellation to battery life, all-day comfort, overall sound quality, and of course, voice assistance convenience and reliability.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

