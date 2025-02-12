Apple's see-through Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC are getting cheaper and cheaper





Technically, the Amazon-owned e-tailer plans to keep its latest Beats Studio Buds+ deal going for a little over a week, but with only one color option available at $99.99, I could totally see that expiration date move up from February 20 to sometime this week... or perhaps even later today.

That's just how attractive I think these iOS and Android-compatible earbuds are at a lower-than-ever price with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. Of course, the Powerbeats Pro 2's groundbreaking in-ear heart rate monitoring technology is not present here, but the active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode are advertised as massively improved over those same features of the non-Plus Beats Studio Buds, which are not exactly pushovers either.

Then you've got state-of-the-art Spatial Audio for a top-notch surround sound experience, crystal clear call quality with the help of six super-powerful microphones, and perhaps most impressively, up to 36 hours of battery life. That latter number is vastly superior to what the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 can offer in the same department, and even when you take the charging case out of the equation, you're left with an undeniably magnificent 9-hour endurance rating between charges.





On top of everything else, the Beats Studio Buds+ look like no other Apple -made earbuds on the market right now, rocking a "transparent" design undoubtedly inspired by Nothing's mobile devices and audio accessories. The see-through model just so happens to be the only one sold by Woot at a crazy low price of $99.99, so if you'd rather go a more conventional route with a black/gold, "cosmic silver", or ivory flavor, you'll have to spend an extra 20 bucks and deal directly with Amazon.



