Apple's see-through Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC are getting cheaper and cheaper

If you're not convinced that Apple's brand-new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are right for you, today might actually be the best time to buy the older and slightly less feature-packed Studio Buds Plus. On sale at Amazon for $50 under their $170 list price for more than a week now, these 2023-released Beats-branded earbuds with active noise cancellation can be had even cheaper from Woot for a limited time only.
Technically, the Amazon-owned e-tailer plans to keep its latest Beats Studio Buds+ deal going for a little over a week, but with only one color option available at $99.99, I could totally see that expiration date move up from February 20 to sometime this week... or perhaps even later today.
That's just how attractive I think these iOS and Android-compatible earbuds are at a lower-than-ever price with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. Of course, the Powerbeats Pro 2's groundbreaking in-ear heart rate monitoring technology is not present here, but the active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode are advertised as massively improved over those same features of the non-Plus Beats Studio Buds, which are not exactly pushovers either.
Then you've got state-of-the-art Spatial Audio for a top-notch surround sound experience, crystal clear call quality with the help of six super-powerful microphones, and perhaps most impressively, up to 36 hours of battery life. That latter number is vastly superior to what the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 can offer in the same department, and even when you take the charging case out of the equation, you're left with an undeniably magnificent 9-hour endurance rating between charges.
On top of everything else, the Beats Studio Buds+ look like no other Apple-made earbuds on the market right now, rocking a "transparent" design undoubtedly inspired by Nothing's mobile devices and audio accessories. The see-through model just so happens to be the only one sold by Woot at a crazy low price of $99.99, so if you'd rather go a more conventional route with a black/gold, "cosmic silver", or ivory flavor, you'll have to spend an extra 20 bucks and deal directly with Amazon.
Are you looking at the absolute best wireless earbuds available today? Probably not, but at $99.99 (and even $20 more), it's hard to find a better-looking product with a comparable list of features and capabilities at a major US retailer.
