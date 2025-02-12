Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple's see-through Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC are getting cheaper and cheaper

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent color
If you're not convinced that Apple's brand-new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are right for you, today might actually be the best time to buy the older and slightly less feature-packed Studio Buds Plus. On sale at Amazon for $50 under their $170 list price for more than a week now, these 2023-released Beats-branded earbuds with active noise cancellation can be had even cheaper from Woot for a limited time only.

Technically, the Amazon-owned e-tailer plans to keep its latest Beats Studio Buds+ deal going for a little over a week, but with only one color option available at $99.99, I could totally see that expiration date move up from February 20 to sometime this week... or perhaps even later today.

Beats Studio Buds+

$99 99
$169 95
$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds+

$50 off (29%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That's just how attractive I think these iOS and Android-compatible earbuds are at a lower-than-ever price with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. Of course, the Powerbeats Pro 2's groundbreaking in-ear heart rate monitoring technology is not present here, but the active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode are advertised as massively improved over those same features of the non-Plus Beats Studio Buds, which are not exactly pushovers either.

Then you've got state-of-the-art Spatial Audio for a top-notch surround sound experience, crystal clear call quality with the help of six super-powerful microphones, and perhaps most impressively, up to 36 hours of battery life. That latter number is vastly superior to what the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 can offer in the same department, and even when you take the charging case out of the equation, you're left with an undeniably magnificent 9-hour endurance rating between charges.

On top of everything else, the Beats Studio Buds+ look like no other Apple-made earbuds on the market right now, rocking a "transparent" design undoubtedly inspired by Nothing's mobile devices and audio accessories. The see-through model just so happens to be the only one sold by Woot at a crazy low price of $99.99, so if you'd rather go a more conventional route with a black/gold, "cosmic silver", or ivory flavor, you'll have to spend an extra 20 bucks and deal directly with Amazon.

Are you looking at the absolute best wireless earbuds available today? Probably not, but at $99.99 (and even $20 more), it's hard to find a better-looking product with a comparable list of features and capabilities at a major US retailer.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Beats Headphones - Deals History
47 stories
12 Feb, 2025
Apple's see-through Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC are getting cheaper and cheaper
05 Feb, 2025
This brilliant new Beats Solo Buds deal makes Apple's cheapest earbuds impossible to resist
04 Feb, 2025
Apple's cheaper-than-ever Beats Studio Buds+ are a must-buy for both iPhone and Android users
03 Feb, 2025
Apple's Spatial Audio-equipped Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale at their Christmas price again
30 Jan, 2025
The greatest ever Beats Fit Pro deal is back with a bang for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless