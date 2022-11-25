Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deals right now!

This is by far the easiest way to maximize your Pixel Buds Pro Black Friday savings

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is by far the easiest way to maximize your Pixel Buds Pro Black Friday savings
If you've been trying to keep track of all of the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals offered ahead of time by the biggest US retailers, you may have noticed that the Pixel Buds Pro dropped from a list price of $200 to $150 at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy several weeks ago.

Perhaps more notably, that unprecedented super-early holiday promotion hasn't changed ever since, although there is now an easy (and reliable) way to save significantly more than 50 bucks on Google's latest and greatest true wireless earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Charcoal, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished
$95 off (48%)
$104 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

While it's not really fair to compare the prices of brand-new and refurbished products, it's clearly also hard to argue with the value of a nice pair of Geek Squad certified Pixel Buds Pro refurbs currently sold by Best Buy at a lower-than-ever $104.99 in a single "Charcoal" color.

These ultra-affordable noise-cancelling buds with stellar battery life, top-notch overall audio performance, flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets, and IPX4 water resistance should look as good as new and obviously work without a hitch after being "thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested" to verify they meet the standards of excellence of Best Buy's Geek Squad program.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Four Colors
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Four Colors
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Would you be happier if you opted for Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro in brand-new condition? Perhaps... unless, of course, you're the proud owner of a Pixel phone, in which case the Pixel Buds Pro hide a few neat Google-powered tricks up their sleeve that you'll most likely enjoy very much and that no company can rival at the moment.

The integration with Android phones in general is pretty great, making the user experience well worth your 105 bucks, while iPhone owners are in all honesty better served by Apple's AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and Beats Fit Pro, which can be easily found at heavily reduced prices of their own.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless