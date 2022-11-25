This is by far the easiest way to maximize your Pixel Buds Pro Black Friday savings





Perhaps more notably, that unprecedented super-early holiday promotion hasn't changed ever since, although there is now an easy (and reliable) way to save significantly more than 50 bucks on Google 's latest and greatest true wireless earbuds.

While it's not really fair to compare the prices of brand-new and refurbished products, it's clearly also hard to argue with the value of a nice pair of Geek Squad certified Pixel Buds Pro refurbs currently sold by Best Buy at a lower-than-ever $104.99 in a single "Charcoal" color.





These ultra-affordable noise-cancelling buds with stellar battery life, top-notch overall audio performance, flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets, and IPX4 water resistance should look as good as new and obviously work without a hitch after being "thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested" to verify they meet the standards of excellence of Best Buy's Geek Squad program.

