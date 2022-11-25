This is by far the easiest way to maximize your Pixel Buds Pro Black Friday savings
If you've been trying to keep track of all of the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals offered ahead of time by the biggest US retailers, you may have noticed that the Pixel Buds Pro dropped from a list price of $200 to $150 at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy several weeks ago.
Perhaps more notably, that unprecedented super-early holiday promotion hasn't changed ever since, although there is now an easy (and reliable) way to save significantly more than 50 bucks on Google's latest and greatest true wireless earbuds.
While it's not really fair to compare the prices of brand-new and refurbished products, it's clearly also hard to argue with the value of a nice pair of Geek Squad certified Pixel Buds Pro refurbs currently sold by Best Buy at a lower-than-ever $104.99 in a single "Charcoal" color.
These ultra-affordable noise-cancelling buds with stellar battery life, top-notch overall audio performance, flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets, and IPX4 water resistance should look as good as new and obviously work without a hitch after being "thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested" to verify they meet the standards of excellence of Best Buy's Geek Squad program.
Would you be happier if you opted for Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro in brand-new condition? Perhaps... unless, of course, you're the proud owner of a Pixel phone, in which case the Pixel Buds Pro hide a few neat Google-powered tricks up their sleeve that you'll most likely enjoy very much and that no company can rival at the moment.
The integration with Android phones in general is pretty great, making the user experience well worth your 105 bucks, while iPhone owners are in all honesty better served by Apple's AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and Beats Fit Pro, which can be easily found at heavily reduced prices of their own.
