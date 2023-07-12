Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Amazon's Prime Day sale is chugging along, dropping Google's Pixel Buds Pro to a record low price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Prime Day sale is chugging along, dropping Google's Pixel Buds Pro to a record low price
Are you looking for a nice pair of premium wireless earbuds to go with your new Pixel 7, 7 Pro, or 7a handset you just purchased at a hefty discount from Amazon or Best Buy? Look no further than Google's own noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro, which are unsurprisingly also available at a killer Prime Day 2023 price for the next few hours only.

Normally priced at $199.99, these 2022-released bad boys are currently nowhere near as affordable as Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live, or Galaxy Buds Plus, although they do at least undercut Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ and AirPods 3 by a few bucks.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Colors, Prime Membership Required
$67 off (34%)
$132 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

More importantly, the ultra-high-end Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before, which definitely qualifies them for a spot on our list of the top Prime Day headphones offers you can claim at the time of this writing with minimal effort.

Equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and custom 11mm speaker drivers promising powerful and crystal clear sound in any environment, the first-of-their-kind Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at a cool $67 discount in no less than four different paint jobs: charcoal, coral, fog, and lemongrass.

That equates to a completely unprecedented 34 percent price cut, which is obviously nothing to sneeze at and is made that much more impressive when you consider the Pixel Buds Pro's 11-hour battery life rating capable of going all the way up to 31 hours with the bundled wireless charging case also factored in.

Those are virtually unrivaled numbers as far as the best of the best wireless earbuds are concerned right now, and it's pretty impressive that they come from a sleek, stylish, and relatively lightweight product like this that also promises (and largely delivers) "all-day" comfort.

Best used alongside the aforementioned Pixel phones (or other handsets made by Google), the Pixel Buds Pro are of course fully compatible with Android devices from other brands and even iPhones. As such, one could go so far as to call these not only a solid alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods but a better overall option, especially at a new all-time low price.

For more killer Prime Day deals available today, check this out:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Alternatively, you can enjoy 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra $350 OFF

Enter the world of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the 256 GB model for $850! If you are confident that you want more storage, you can get the 512 GB variant for a full $400 off ($980)! Get this premium flagship by Samsung now at a very good price thanks to this Prime Day offer and enjoy stellar performance, one of the best camera phones on the market, and the Samsung flagship experience!
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4: save an epic $700

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a generous $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular 'vanilla' flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable! Keep in mind that not all colors are in stock anymore, so hurry!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless