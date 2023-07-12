Amazon's Prime Day sale is chugging along, dropping Google's Pixel Buds Pro to a record low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a nice pair of premium wireless earbuds to go with your new Pixel 7, 7 Pro, or 7a handset you just purchased at a hefty discount from Amazon or Best Buy? Look no further than Google's own noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro, which are unsurprisingly also available at a killer Prime Day 2023 price for the next few hours only.
Normally priced at $199.99, these 2022-released bad boys are currently nowhere near as affordable as Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live, or Galaxy Buds Plus, although they do at least undercut Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ and AirPods 3 by a few bucks.
More importantly, the ultra-high-end Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before, which definitely qualifies them for a spot on our list of the top Prime Day headphones offers you can claim at the time of this writing with minimal effort.
Equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and custom 11mm speaker drivers promising powerful and crystal clear sound in any environment, the first-of-their-kind Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at a cool $67 discount in no less than four different paint jobs: charcoal, coral, fog, and lemongrass.
That equates to a completely unprecedented 34 percent price cut, which is obviously nothing to sneeze at and is made that much more impressive when you consider the Pixel Buds Pro's 11-hour battery life rating capable of going all the way up to 31 hours with the bundled wireless charging case also factored in.
Those are virtually unrivaled numbers as far as the best of the best wireless earbuds are concerned right now, and it's pretty impressive that they come from a sleek, stylish, and relatively lightweight product like this that also promises (and largely delivers) "all-day" comfort.
Best used alongside the aforementioned Pixel phones (or other handsets made by Google), the Pixel Buds Pro are of course fully compatible with Android devices from other brands and even iPhones. As such, one could go so far as to call these not only a solid alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods but a better overall option, especially at a new all-time low price.
For more killer Prime Day deals available today, check this out:
