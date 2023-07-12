Amazon's Prime Day sale is chugging along, dropping Google's Pixel Buds Pro to a record low price





Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Colors





More importantly, the ultra-high-end Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before, which definitely qualifies them for a spot on our list of the top Prime Day headphones offers you can claim at the time of this writing with minimal effort.





Equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and custom 11mm speaker drivers promising powerful and crystal clear sound in any environment, the first-of-their-kind Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at a cool $67 discount in no less than four different paint jobs: charcoal, coral, fog, and lemongrass.





That equates to a completely unprecedented 34 percent price cut, which is obviously nothing to sneeze at and is made that much more impressive when you consider the Pixel Buds Pro's 11-hour battery life rating capable of going all the way up to 31 hours with the bundled wireless charging case also factored in.





Those are virtually unrivaled numbers as far as the best of the best wireless earbuds are concerned right now, and it's pretty impressive that they come from a sleek, stylish, and relatively lightweight product like this that also promises (and largely delivers) "all-day" comfort.





Best used alongside the aforementioned Pixel phones (or other handsets made by Google ), the Pixel Buds Pro are of course fully compatible with Android devices from other brands and even iPhones. As such, one could go so far as to call these not only a solid alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods but a better overall option, especially at a new all-time low price.





