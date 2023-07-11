Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung's quirky Galaxy Buds Live are the ultimate noise-cancelling Prime Day 2023 steal
Released all the way back in 2020 with a decidedly unconventional design and a pretty great list of features, the Galaxy Buds Live are somehow still around despite the discontinuation of Samsung's younger Galaxy Buds Pro, for instance.

By no means the overall best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2023 (or the best-looking alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods), these puppies are extremely hard to turn down at a new record high discount of 57 percent from a $149.99 list price in a grand total of four different paint jobs.

Whether you're thinking of going with a more "straightforward" black or white colorway or a flashier bronze or red hue, Amazon will let you save a whopping 85 bucks with a Prime membership today and tomorrow. It's perhaps needless to say that this killer Prime Day 2023 deal makes the Galaxy Buds Live more affordable than ever before, as well as cheaper than quite possibly all noise-cancelling options from all of the wireless audio industry's major players.

Samsung's even older Galaxy Buds+ do still undercut the Buds Live at Walmart sans the love-it-or-hate-it kidney bean-inspired design but also without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology.

If it's important for you to be able to completely isolate yourself from everything that's around you while listening to your favorite tunes and you want to keep your spending to a minimum, this is definitely the ideal Prime Day headphone offer right now and you should not waste another second before pulling the trigger.

The Galaxy Buds Live, mind you, come with extraordinary battery life and premium AKG sound in addition to top-notch noise-cancelling capabilities, not to mention IPX2 water resistance and native support for both Android and iOS. If they didn't look so... weird, they would probably be the absolute greatest budget wireless earbuds available today (and tomorrow). Even so, it's not easy to snub this outstanding deal, is it? For more bargains, check out:

