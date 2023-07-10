Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Early Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
We know you've been reading about Prime Day deals on our little website here for a while now, but believe it or not, the big day(s) haven't arrived yet. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, especially if you're not a Prime member and have no intention to become one in order to save big on whatever it is you desire most this summer.

If you're after some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy, for instance, Amazon already has a spectacular offer in place for anyone and everyone to take advantage of before the Prime Day 2023 frenzy officially begins.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, White Color
$66 off (44%)
$83 98
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

Released all the way back in the summer of 2021 and likely to finally get a direct sequel soon, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be yours right now at a massive and totally unprecedented $66 markdown from a $149.99 list price in an always popular white hue.

You don't need to meet any special conditions to qualify for this killer pre-Prime Day promotion, although you may have to hurry if you don't want Amazon to run out of inventory either completely or at this unusually huge discount. The good news is the e-commerce giant is also selling the "graphite" version of these extremely well-reviewed noise-cancelling earbuds at $60 under their aforementioned regular price.

And then you have Best Buy, which currently charges the same cool 60 bucks less than usual for the Galaxy Buds 2 in graphite, phantom black, olive, lavender, and white colorways as part of its own huge "Black Friday in July" sales event (with no membership required either).

In addition to active noise cancellation, the non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have a few other capabilities and technologies going for them that are undeniably worthy of a much higher price point than what Amazon is charging, including Ambient Sound, Auto Switch, IPX2 water resistance, and a battery life of up to 7.5 hours that can be easily raised to more than 24 hours when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration.

It's hard to understand why anyone would be willing to pay a premium for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's AirPods Pro 2 right now... unless, of course, you can drastically reduce those prices too.

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a massive $250 discount at Best Buy (with activation) in time for Prime Day
Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a massive $250 discount at Best Buy (with activation) in time for Prime Day
Amazon and Best Buy make the inexpensive OnePlus 10T beast cheaper than ever before
Amazon and Best Buy make the inexpensive OnePlus 10T beast cheaper than ever before
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Save $180 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this awesome Black Friday in July deal
Save $180 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this awesome Black Friday in July deal
Black Friday has come early this year for cash-strapped Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite buyers
Black Friday has come early this year for cash-strapped Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite buyers
Vote now: Do you think USB-C will be a game changer for the iPhone 15?
Vote now: Do you think USB-C will be a game changer for the iPhone 15?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless