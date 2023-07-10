Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day





If you're after some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy, for instance, Amazon already has a spectacular offer in place for anyone and everyone to take advantage of before the Prime Day 2023 frenzy officially begins.

You don't need to meet any special conditions to qualify for this killer pre-Prime Day promotion, although you may have to hurry if you don't want Amazon to run out of inventory either completely or at this unusually huge discount. The good news is the e-commerce giant is also selling the "graphite" version of these extremely well-reviewed noise-cancelling earbuds at $60 under their aforementioned regular price.





and white colorways as part of its own huge And then you have Best Buy, which currently charges the same cool 60 bucks less than usual for the Galaxy Buds 2 in graphite, phantom black, olive, lavender,white colorways as part of its own huge "Black Friday in July" sales event (with no membership required either).





In addition to active noise cancellation, the non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have a few other capabilities and technologies going for them that are undeniably worthy of a much higher price point than what Amazon is charging, including Ambient Sound, Auto Switch, IPX2 water resistance, and a battery life of up to 7.5 hours that can be easily raised to more than 24 hours when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration.





It's hard to understand why anyone would be willing to pay a premium for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's AirPods Pro 2 right now... unless, of course, you can drastically reduce those prices too.