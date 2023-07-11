Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Apple's transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are discounted for the first time for Prime Day 2023 sale

Apple's transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are discounted for the first time for Prime Day 2023 sale
If you've been keeping an eye on our list of the best Prime Day headphones deals available this year since Amazon's big summer sales event officially debuted earlier today, you undoubtedly found plenty of great true wireless earbuds options at much larger discounts than $20.

Samsung's old but gold Galaxy Buds Live, for instance, are marked down by a whopping 85 bucks in no less than four different colorways, and even Apple's rarely discounted AirPods 3 can be had at their lowest ever price after an unusually deep (Prime-exclusive) $30 cut.

Beats Studio Buds+

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent, Prime Membership Required
$20 off (12%)
$149 99
$169 95
Buy at Amazon

Why should you then choose the Beats Studio Buds+ over its two aforementioned competitors, as well as other substantially discounted products in the category like the Galaxy Buds 2, AirPods Pro 2, or Sony LinkBuds S? Because these bad boys, which were released by Apple less than two months ago with minimal fanfare, come with a transparent design matched (or outshined) only by the Nothing Ear (1) and Ear (2), which remain hard to come by at major US retailers like Amazon.

Of course, that's not the only thing that makes the Studio Buds Plus quite appealing at 20 bucks under their $169.95 list price, especially if you opt for a more conventional black or "ivory" paint job than the attention-grabbing see-through version.

Unlike the non-Pro third-gen AirPods, for instance, Apple's newest Beats-branded earbuds offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, and that's just the icing on a cake of premium features and capabilities that also includes Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, beam-forming microphones, and IPX4 water resistance layers guaranteeing excellent sound in any environment, crystal clear calls, and decent long-term durability.

Powered by a "proprietary Beats platform" rather than an Apple H1 or H2 chip, the Studio Buds+ are fully and natively compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets from all manufacturers, which makes them a phenomenal alternative for the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Proand Apple's AirPods Pro 2... at a lower price right now.

As you can imagine, said lower price is only good for Amazon Prime members today and tomorrow, representing the first-ever discount offered by any retailer on this vastly improved version of the original Beats Studio Buds released back in the summer of 2021.

Want to score the overall three best Amazon Prime Day deals right now? Here you go:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Or 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out!
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

