Apple's transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are discounted for the first time for Prime Day 2023 sale

Of course, that's not the only thing that makes the Studio Buds Plus quite appealing at 20 bucks under their $169.95 list price, especially if you opt for a more conventional black or "ivory" paint job than the attention-grabbing see-through version.





Unlike the non-Pro third-gen AirPods , for instance, Apple 's newest Beats-branded earbuds offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, and that's just the icing on a cake of premium features and capabilities that also includes Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, beam-forming microphones, and IPX4 water resistance layers guaranteeing excellent sound in any environment, crystal clear calls, and decent long-term durability.





and Apple's Powered by a "proprietary Beats platform" rather than an Apple H1 or H2 chip, the Studio Buds+ are fully and natively compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets from all manufacturers, which makes them a phenomenal alternative for the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Apple's AirPods Pro 2 ... at a lower price right now.





As you can imagine, said lower price is only good for Amazon Prime members today and tomorrow, representing the first-ever discount offered by any retailer on this vastly improved version of the original Beats Studio Buds released back in the summer of 2021.





