Amazon brings back the best Apple AirPods 3 deal just for Prime Day

Despite being the third product in its lineup, the AirPods 3 aren’t the most expensive or the most advanced earbuds. But if you can’t afford the 2nd generation AirPods Pro and you don’t mind a pair of earbuds that lack active noise cancelation, the AirPods 3 are a pretty good choice, especially for Apple fans.

Although it might be confusing for some, Apple actually launched two different Apple AirPods 3 models one year apart from each other. The expensive model is priced to sell for $179 and comes with MagSafe charging compatibility, as well as Qi support, while the cheaper ones cost $169 and lack both these features.

But other than that, there aren’t any significant differences between the two Apple AirPods 3 models, so you might as well go for the ones that fit your needs and budget. That said, Amazon is bringing back one of the best AirPods 3 deals available in 2023 (not counting Verizon’s deal).

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life
$29 off (17%)
$139 99
$169
Buy at Amazon


For a limited time, customers who purchase the Apple AirPods 3 can save $30 at Amazon. Although this doesn’t seem a good deal on paper, it’s worth mentioning that the AirPods 3 typically cost $169 and they rarely get such a high discount (17 percent).

Keep in mind that these Apple AirPods 3 come with Lighting Charging Case, so there’s no MagSafe Charging Case nor Qi support. Also, if you’re looking for earbuds with active noise cancelation, you’ll want to go for the 2nd generation AirPods Pro instead.

Just like many other earbuds, the AirPods 3 provide up to 6 hours of listening time or up to 30 hours of battery life with multiple charges from the charging case. Additionally, both the earbuds and the charging case are sweat and water resistant. The AirPods 3 earbuds support Spatial Audio and Siri.

