Samsung's old Galaxy Buds+ are WAY too cheap to be ignored right now... if you can get them





Of course, actually finding the technically discontinued Galaxy Buds+ in stock at a trusted US retailer nowadays is no easy feat, but it can be done. And yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a standard manufacturer warranty and currently sold at $49 a pair by Walmart in a single black colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, Premium AKG Sound, Ambient Aware, Adaptive Dual Microphone, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 11 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Black Color









Speaking of tomorrow, that's unfortunately when Walmart's amazing Galaxy Buds+ promo will open to all customers, with exclusive early availability granted to Walmart+ members. That itself is an interesting alternative to the My Best Buy and Amazon Prime subscription services, costing $49 for an entire year right now with a lot of perks and benefits included.





Whether you can order the $49 Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus today or you'll wait until tomorrow for the deal's availability to be expanded, it's incredibly difficult to beat this value proposition even in 2023's super-crowded and competitive wireless earbuds landscape.





No, you won't get active noise cancellation for your 50 bucks, but the overall premium sound (even by "modern" industry standards), extraordinary battery life (11 hours without the charging case taken into consideration), Ambient Aware technology, IPX2 water resistance, and super-sleek design make your (modest) expense well worth it.