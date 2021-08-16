Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Accessories Picks Audio

The best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021 (updated August)

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021 (Updated August)
Normally, to find the best cheap wireless earbuds, you have to scrape the darkest corners of the online shopping space. Nowadays, there are so many brands and models that finding the best wireless earbuds among the plethora of choices can be tricky.

The more affordable the earbuds get, the more choices you have. It can be really intimidating. Not to mention that the market is flooded with suspicious brands that do offer cheap prices but at the expense of quality. And you don’t want that in your life!

We tested plenty of wireless earbuds through the years, and some of them are not only very good sounding but also quite affordable. The best cheap wireless earbuds is a subjective term but to help you find yours, we decided to compile a list and share our own experience in affordable personal audio.

Here’s our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021. You’ll find some of these in our best wireless earbuds pick too, which speaks for itself - they’re that good!

The best cheap wireless earbuds at a glance:


Sennheiser CX 400BT


Now, “cheap” is very subjective but we’ll try to keep our entries below the $100 mark. And we won’t start with the cheapest ones, too. That’s why seeing the Sennheiser moniker among the best cheap wireless earbuds is not such a surprise.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT model wins hands down when it comes to bang for the buck, it’s the best deal you can get on cheap wireless earbuds at the moment. It’s worth noting that these earbuds started their life at $200 but you can find them at half price for a limited time.

Most of you have probably heard of Sennheiser. The German brand specializes in professional audio equipment and musicians and audio pros swear by its products. Now back to the CX 400BT. These are truly wireless earbuds, and they deliver amazing sound through their 7mm drivers.

Get your Sennheiser CX 400BT here:

Sennheiser - CX 400BT

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - White

$100 off (50%)
$99 98
$199 98
Buy at BestBuy


There is support for a bunch of Bluetooth codecs onboard, including SBC, AAC and aptX, touch-sensitive controls, Siri and Google Assistant integration, 7 hours of battery life (+13 from the case).

The Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds are in another league - we can’t award them with the best cheap wireless earbuds stamp, because normally, well… they’re not cheap. But these earbuds are getting our “best deal” award. So get them while you can.

Pros

  • Great sound quality
  • Touch controls
  • Lightweight case
  • SBC, AAC, and aptX support

Cons

  • No ANC
  • Expensive outside of deals


Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW

Another entry in the sub-100 category, not strictly "cheap" but at the top of the food chain if you value sound quality. Audio-Technica is another popular name among musicians and audiophiles, so the inclusion of the ATH-CKS5TW is not surprising (what IS surprising is the price).

These puppies don’t have the most catchy name in the history of earbuds but they deliver on so many levels. They have big 10mm drivers that deliver one of the most powerful bass responses in a pair of in-ear headphones.

Get your Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW here:

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TWBL

Solid Bass Wireless in-Ear Headphones, Blue

$20 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


The ATH-CKS5TW is a truly wireless earbuds model that also comes with an IPX2 rating, meaning you can sweat in the gym all you like while wearing those. The battery life is just amazing at 15 hours on a single charge for the earbuds, and 45 hours if we count in the case.

There are physical buttons on each bud, which is a strange choice but a useful one nonetheless. These are the best cheap wireless earbuds for people who like their bass heavy and powerful.

Pros

  • Amazing battery life
  • Big drivers deliver clear sound
  • Good build quality

Cons

  • A bit chunky
  • No ANC


Jabra Elite Active 65t

The Jabra Elite Active 65T earbuds are designed with the athlete in mind (hence the “Active” moniker in the name). They have a built-in accelerometer that can track your walks and runs, and they’re also sweat-resistant, so you can take them to the gym for a spin.

The sound quality is really good, and although there’s no active noise-canceling tech on board, the Jabra Elite Active 65T earbuds fit so tight that the company has baked in a safety mode called HearThrough (so you don’t get hit by a bus while running, you know).

Get your Jabra Elite Active 65T here:

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case

- Copper Black

$40 off (40%)
$59 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy


There’s not much else to be said here - the Jabra Elite Active 65T earbuds are the best choice for the active person on a budget. They won’t fall off during an intensive workout or run, and they also sound pretty good. What’s not to like? Of course, if you're looking for dedicated earbuds for running and working out, you should check our piece on that, too.

Pros

  • Tight fit
  • Sweat resistant
  • Good sound quality
  • Built-in accelerometer for fitness tracking

Cons

  • Battery life not impressive
  • Bulky charging case


Read More: Jabra Elite 65t review

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are official and they're pretty affordable - actually cheaper than the Buds Pro model. However, even at $149.99, these wireless earbuds don't make the cut. Fret not, though because the Galaxy Buds+ model meets our sub-100 criteria.

These are great budget wireless earbuds that come equipped with lots and lots of features. They’re comfortable, the Bluetooth connection is absolutely amazing (up to 30 meters), they sound great, there are touch controls onboard, the battery life is decent.

Get your Galaxy Buds+ here:

Galaxy Buds Plus

get $20 off with trade-in, + $40 instant savings

$70 off (47%) Trade-in
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Refurbished Galaxy Buds+

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Cosmic Black

$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy
  

The Galaxy Buds+ model supports QI wireless charging and can work with smart assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby. The only downside is that the price is discounted - outside of deals and promos, these earbuds are not that cheap.

Pros

  • Very long battery life
  • Good sound quality
  • Ambient Aware works well
  • Light and comfortable
  • Wireless charging case is convenient
  • Very strong connection and range

Cons

  • Not great for phone calls
  • Touch controls aren't comfortable
  • No high water-resistance rating (only sweat-resistant)


Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ review

Sony WFXB700

Not all Sony earbuds cost an arm and a leg. The Sony WFXB700 for example can be found at around $60, which is a real bargain. Granted, this model won’t dethrone your top-of-the-line WF1000XMs but it offers great features for the money.

From the great build quality to the patented XTRA BASS feature, these earbuds are a solid choice. They offer great passive noise isolation, and a comfortable fit for your daily run or workout.

Get your Sony WFXB700 here:

Sony WF-XB700

EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic

$65 off (50%)
$64 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy
  

The battery life is excellent - you get 8-9 hours from the buds, and another 18 hours with the case. Speaking of the case, it’s tiny and really compact, so you can travel with it with no problem.

Each headphone also has a built-in microphone, and your voice sounds clear when using them making phone calls, or having a chat with your preferred voice assistant. These are also way over $100 usually, but you can find them at half price most of the time easily.

Pros

  • Solid build, great for the gym
  • Good passive noise isolation
  • Strong and reliable Bluetooth connection
  • Clean bass

Cons

  • Highs can get screechy
  • The mids are weak, sound could have been generally fuller


Read More: Sony WFXB700 review

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Anker is one of those brands that are well known for making excellent bang for your buck products and the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is one of these. They have good, clear sound with defined mids and powerful but not overwhelming bass. The battery life is quite decent - especially if you count the charging case into the equation. The buds will give you 7 hours on a single charge but you can triple that with the charging case.

Connectivity is also great with Bluetooth 5 out of the box, and there are some neat little features onboard, too. Although there's no active noise-canceling tech per se, each bud has two separate microphones acting together to minimize the background noise. These are also IPX5-rated against splashes of rain and sweat, so no problem to take them to the gym.

Get your Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 here:

Anker - Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds

True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black

$20 off (25%)
$59 99
$79 99
Buy at BestBuy

The only thing that's missing is a big brand name stamped on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 - if you can live with this little detail, you'll be pretty happy with these wireless earbuds, and their price.

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • IPX5 rating
  • Good battery life
  • Noise reduction technology
  • Powerful bass
  • aptX codec support

Cons

  • Not the tightest fit
  • Build quality not premium


JLab JBuds Air ANC

If you want active noise-canceling earbuds for under $100 you need to resort to some not-so-well-known brands. The JLab Audio is one of these brands delivering amazing products at really affordable prices.

The JBuds Air ANC model is one of the best cheap wireless earbuds with active noise-canceling technology that you can find. People really like these and compare them to the Jabra Elite 65t and the Anker Soundcore series.

Get your JLab JBuds Air ANC here:

JLab - JBuds Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds - Black

$69 99
Buy at BestBuy


There’s a lot to like - from the 40h+ combined battery life (10+ on the earbuds and 30+ on the case) to the aforementioned active noise canceling. Four microphones work together to cancel outside noises and there’s also a Be Aware mode that lets some of the outside jangles for safety purposes.

Pros

  • ANC!
  • Amazing battery life
  • Three EQ presets

Cons

  • Design is a bit bland
  • No multi-device pairing


Read More:Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation

Skullcandy Dime

If you want to get the absolute cheapest truly wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with Skullcandy and its Dime model. These earbuds are just $19.99, so any potential drawback we might find will be greatly outweighed by the price.

Of course, for $19.99 you shouldn’t expect miracles - the build quality and the design both reflect the price quite accurately. The Skullcandy Dime will get the job done, though. You get 12 hours of playtime (3.5h on the buds), and a cool charging case.

Get your Skullcandy Dime here:

Skullcandy - Dime True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - True Black

$5 off (20%)
$19 99
$24 99
Buy at BestBuy


There are also touch-activated controls and automatic Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Pretty impressive at $19.99.

Pros

  • Extremely affordable
  • Touch controls
  • Cool charging case

Cons

  • Plasticky
  • Not a lot of features


Conclusion


This cute little list is going to get a lot larger and soon. The best cheap wireless earbuds - that's a very volatile category! We'll be monitoring the online space and you can expect updates to the list periodically. We think we did a pretty good job offering options from $19.99 up to $99.99, and going below that would seriously damage the quality. As for the upper threshold, there's some psychology starting to kick in above $100, so we'll try to keep things under this mark.

Also Read:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The Galaxy S22/Ultra camera, display, and battery size leak out: the shrinkage
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Galaxy S22/Ultra camera, display, and battery size leak out: the shrinkage
Fairphone 4, a repair-friendly 5G smartphone, is coming to the market
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Fairphone 4, a repair-friendly 5G smartphone, is coming to the market
ZTE Axon 30 5G available globally on September 9 for just $500
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
ZTE Axon 30 5G available globally on September 9 for just $500
iPhone to be dragged to the USB Type-C era, kicking and screaming
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
iPhone to be dragged to the USB Type-C era, kicking and screaming
Asus formally introduces the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, but upgrades are negligible
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Asus formally introduces the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, but upgrades are negligible
Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Haiti communities after they have suffered a big earthquake
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Haiti communities after they have suffered a big earthquake
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless