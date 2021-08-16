The best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021 (updated August)0
The more affordable the earbuds get, the more choices you have. It can be really intimidating. Not to mention that the market is flooded with suspicious brands that do offer cheap prices but at the expense of quality. And you don’t want that in your life!
Here’s our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021. You’ll find some of these in our best wireless earbuds pick too, which speaks for itself - they’re that good!
The best cheap wireless earbuds at a glance:
- Sennheiser CX 400BT - best deal at the moment
- Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW - best for powerful bass
- Jabra Elite Active 65t - best cheap earbuds for working out
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ - best cheap smart earbuds
- Sony WFXB700 - best passive noise isolation
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 - best design
- JLab JBuds Air ANC - best active noise-canceling
- Skullcandy Dime - cheapest wireless earbuds
Sennheiser CX 400BT
Now, “cheap” is very subjective but we’ll try to keep our entries below the $100 mark. And we won’t start with the cheapest ones, too. That’s why seeing the Sennheiser moniker among the best cheap wireless earbuds is not such a surprise.
The Sennheiser CX 400BT model wins hands down when it comes to bang for the buck, it’s the best deal you can get on cheap wireless earbuds at the moment. It’s worth noting that these earbuds started their life at $200 but you can find them at half price for a limited time.
Most of you have probably heard of Sennheiser. The German brand specializes in professional audio equipment and musicians and audio pros swear by its products. Now back to the CX 400BT. These are truly wireless earbuds, and they deliver amazing sound through their 7mm drivers.
Get your Sennheiser CX 400BT here:
The Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds are in another league - we can’t award them with the best cheap wireless earbuds stamp, because normally, well… they’re not cheap. But these earbuds are getting our “best deal” award. So get them while you can.
Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW
Another entry in the sub-100 category, not strictly "cheap" but at the top of the food chain if you value sound quality. Audio-Technica is another popular name among musicians and audiophiles, so the inclusion of the ATH-CKS5TW is not surprising (what IS surprising is the price).
These puppies don’t have the most catchy name in the history of earbuds but they deliver on so many levels. They have big 10mm drivers that deliver one of the most powerful bass responses in a pair of in-ear headphones.
Get your Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW here:
The ATH-CKS5TW is a truly wireless earbuds model that also comes with an IPX2 rating, meaning you can sweat in the gym all you like while wearing those. The battery life is just amazing at 15 hours on a single charge for the earbuds, and 45 hours if we count in the case.
There are physical buttons on each bud, which is a strange choice but a useful one nonetheless. These are the best cheap wireless earbuds for people who like their bass heavy and powerful.
Jabra Elite Active 65t
The Jabra Elite Active 65T earbuds are designed with the athlete in mind (hence the “Active” moniker in the name). They have a built-in accelerometer that can track your walks and runs, and they’re also sweat-resistant, so you can take them to the gym for a spin.
The sound quality is really good, and although there’s no active noise-canceling tech on board, the Jabra Elite Active 65T earbuds fit so tight that the company has baked in a safety mode called HearThrough (so you don’t get hit by a bus while running, you know).
Get your Jabra Elite Active 65T here:
There’s not much else to be said here - the Jabra Elite Active 65T earbuds are the best choice for the active person on a budget. They won’t fall off during an intensive workout or run, and they also sound pretty good. What’s not to like? Of course, if you're looking for dedicated earbuds for running and working out, you should check our piece on that, too.
Read More: Jabra Elite 65t review
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are official and they're pretty affordable - actually cheaper than the Buds Pro model. However, even at $149.99, these wireless earbuds don't make the cut. Fret not, though because the Galaxy Buds+ model meets our sub-100 criteria.
These are great budget wireless earbuds that come equipped with lots and lots of features. They’re comfortable, the Bluetooth connection is absolutely amazing (up to 30 meters), they sound great, there are touch controls onboard, the battery life is decent.
Get your Galaxy Buds+ here:
The Galaxy Buds+ model supports QI wireless charging and can work with smart assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby. The only downside is that the price is discounted - outside of deals and promos, these earbuds are not that cheap.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ review
Sony WFXB700
Not all Sony earbuds cost an arm and a leg. The Sony WFXB700 for example can be found at around $60, which is a real bargain. Granted, this model won’t dethrone your top-of-the-line WF1000XMs but it offers great features for the money.
From the great build quality to the patented XTRA BASS feature, these earbuds are a solid choice. They offer great passive noise isolation, and a comfortable fit for your daily run or workout.
Get your Sony WFXB700 here:
The battery life is excellent - you get 8-9 hours from the buds, and another 18 hours with the case. Speaking of the case, it’s tiny and really compact, so you can travel with it with no problem.
Each headphone also has a built-in microphone, and your voice sounds clear when using them making phone calls, or having a chat with your preferred voice assistant. These are also way over $100 usually, but you can find them at half price most of the time easily.
Read More: Sony WFXB700 review
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2
Anker is one of those brands that are well known for making excellent bang for your buck products and the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is one of these. They have good, clear sound with defined mids and powerful but not overwhelming bass. The battery life is quite decent - especially if you count the charging case into the equation. The buds will give you 7 hours on a single charge but you can triple that with the charging case.
Connectivity is also great with Bluetooth 5 out of the box, and there are some neat little features onboard, too. Although there's no active noise-canceling tech per se, each bud has two separate microphones acting together to minimize the background noise. These are also IPX5-rated against splashes of rain and sweat, so no problem to take them to the gym.
Get your Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 here:
The only thing that's missing is a big brand name stamped on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 - if you can live with this little detail, you'll be pretty happy with these wireless earbuds, and their price.
JLab JBuds Air ANC
If you want active noise-canceling earbuds for under $100 you need to resort to some not-so-well-known brands. The JLab Audio is one of these brands delivering amazing products at really affordable prices.
The JBuds Air ANC model is one of the best cheap wireless earbuds with active noise-canceling technology that you can find. People really like these and compare them to the Jabra Elite 65t and the Anker Soundcore series.
Get your JLab JBuds Air ANC here:
There’s a lot to like - from the 40h+ combined battery life (10+ on the earbuds and 30+ on the case) to the aforementioned active noise canceling. Four microphones work together to cancel outside noises and there’s also a Be Aware mode that lets some of the outside jangles for safety purposes.
Skullcandy Dime
If you want to get the absolute cheapest truly wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with Skullcandy and its Dime model. These earbuds are just $19.99, so any potential drawback we might find will be greatly outweighed by the price.
Of course, for $19.99 you shouldn’t expect miracles - the build quality and the design both reflect the price quite accurately. The Skullcandy Dime will get the job done, though. You get 12 hours of playtime (3.5h on the buds), and a cool charging case.
Get your Skullcandy Dime here:
There are also touch-activated controls and automatic Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Pretty impressive at $19.99.
Conclusion
This cute little list is going to get a lot larger and soon. The best cheap wireless earbuds - that's a very volatile category! We'll be monitoring the online space and you can expect updates to the list periodically. We think we did a pretty good job offering options from $19.99 up to $99.99, and going below that would seriously damage the quality. As for the upper threshold, there's some psychology starting to kick in above $100, so we'll try to keep things under this mark.
