The first big true wireless earbuds release of 2022 comes from Jabra

The first big true wireless earbuds release of 2022 comes from Jabra0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At $119.99 a pair, these gym-friendly bad boys are more affordable than Apple's non-Pro AirPods 3 and Beats Studio Buds while going directly up against the likes of Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds for the title of best cheap wireless earbuds available today.
The "athleisure" (yes, really) design of the first major true wireless earbuds release of 2022 purportedly guarantees a secure "active" fit even during the most intense workouts without including often intrusive wings or ear hooks of any sort.
The ergonomic, durable, and yes, relatively fashionable in-ear buds are protected against sweat, water, and dust with IP57 certification while rocking the same premium 6mm speakers as the costlier Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro.
Compared to the Elite 7s, however, the Jabra Elite 4 Active seem to offer slightly inferior battery life and call quality, at up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time, 28 hours when taking the bundled charging case into consideration, and four instead of six microphones included.
On the decidedly bright side of things, HearThrough technology promises to enhance Elite 4 Active wearer awareness, just like on the Elite 7 Active and 7 Pro, and on top of everything, Jabra is also highlighting built-in Alexa assistance, Spotify Tab playback, and Google Fast Pair functionality as key selling points here. Not bad for 120 bucks, or less than half of the AirPods Pro's "regular" price, eh?