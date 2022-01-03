The first big true wireless earbuds release of 2022 comes from Jabra

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As the name suggests, the hot new Elite 4 Active are by no means Jabra's most advanced buds to date, considerably undercutting the $200 Elite 7 Pro and $230 Elite 85t to provide state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on a tight budget.



At $119.99 a pair, these gym-friendly bad boys are more affordable than Apple's non-Pro AirPods 3 and Beats Studio Buds while going directly up against the likes of Amazon's At $119.99 a pair, these gym-friendly bad boys are more affordable than Apple's non-Pro AirPods 3 and Beats Studio Buds while going directly up against the likes of Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds for the title of best cheap wireless earbuds available today.





Curiously enough, there's still no Elite 4 Active mention on Jabra's official US website at the time of this writing, although we fully expect that to change in a matter of hours. Meanwhile, Amazon is listing the navy color option as "temporarily out of stock", which also means actual sales will probably kick off very soon in three different paint jobs, including black and light mint as well.





The "athleisure" (yes, really) design of the first major true wireless earbuds release of 2022 purportedly guarantees a secure "active" fit even during the most intense workouts without including often intrusive wings or ear hooks of any sort.









The ergonomic, durable, and yes, relatively fashionable in-ear buds are protected against sweat, water, and dust with IP57 certification while rocking the same premium 6mm speakers as the costlier Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro





Compared to the Elite 7s, however, the Jabra Elite 4 Active seem to offer slightly inferior battery life and call quality, at up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time, 28 hours when taking the bundled charging case into consideration, and four instead of six microphones included.





On the decidedly bright side of things, HearThrough technology promises to enhance Elite 4 Active wearer awareness, just like on the Elite 7 Active and 7 Pro, and on top of everything, Jabra is also highlighting built-in Alexa assistance, Spotify Tab playback, and Google Fast Pair functionality as key selling points here. Not bad for 120 bucks, or less than half of the AirPods Pro's "regular" price, eh?

