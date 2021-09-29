Sony debuts new WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds

Sony debuts new WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds0
While these aren’t part of Sony’s premium lineup of audio products, they’re more than capable to compete with any other brand in the mid- and low-end range. It’s also worth noting that both will be available for purchase in October, but pre-orders are already open for those who’ve already decided they absolutely must own one or the other (or both).
As far as battery life goes, there’s nothing unusual to report: Sony WH-XB910N provide up to 30 hours of battery life. As noticeable in the pictures, they feature a foldable design and come with a carry case in the retail box. The WH-XB910N headphones are available for purchase for £179 and come in two colors: blue and black.
Next up, we have the cheap WF-C500 earbuds that promise IPX4 water resistance, AAC support, and no less than 10 hours of battery life. However, thanks to the charging case, these earbuds can offer another 10 hours of autonomy.