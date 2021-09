Sony debuts new WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds

Next up, we have the cheap WF-C500 earbuds that promise IPX4 water resistance, AAC support, and no less than 10 hours of battery life. However, thanks to the charging case, these earbuds can offer another 10 hours of autonomy.Sony’s new WF-C500 cost just £89 and come in four color options: black, green, orange, and white. Just like the WH-XB910N headphones, the earbuds are not available for pre-order in the UK and will start shipping in October.