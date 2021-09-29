Notification Center

Sony Audio

Sony debuts new WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Sony debuts new WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds
Sony has finally taken the wraps off two highly-anticipated products, the WH-XB910N headphones and the WF-C500 earbuds. Although both leaked weeks ago, there are still some details that were left out from the previous reports such as price and availability.

While these aren’t part of Sony’s premium lineup of audio products, they’re more than capable to compete with any other brand in the mid- and low-end range. It’s also worth noting that both will be available for purchase in October, but pre-orders are already open for those who’ve already decided they absolutely must own one or the other (or both).

The WH-XB910N is the most expensive product of the two. These headphones are part of Sony’s Extra Bass series and come with active noise cancelation, Adaptive Sound Control, gesture controls, and support for AAC and LDAC codecs. Also, the headphones feature both Alexa and Google Assistant support, along with Android Fast Pair and Windows Swift Pair support.

As far as battery life goes, there’s nothing unusual to report: Sony WH-XB910N provide up to 30 hours of battery life. As noticeable in the pictures, they feature a foldable design and come with a carry case in the retail box. The WH-XB910N headphones are available for purchase for £179 and come in two colors: blue and black.



Next up, we have the cheap WF-C500 earbuds that promise IPX4 water resistance, AAC support, and no less than 10 hours of battery life. However, thanks to the charging case, these earbuds can offer another 10 hours of autonomy.

Sony’s new WF-C500 cost just £89 and come in four color options: black, green, orange, and white. Just like the WH-XB910N headphones, the earbuds are not available for pre-order in the UK and will start shipping in October.

