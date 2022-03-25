There could be a long wait between the Pixel 6a launch and availability

There could be a long wait between the Pixel 6a launch and availability0
Don’t get it twisted, though, Google is far from the idea of giving up on the budget phone market. A popular leaker going by the name Jon Prosser recently shared a post on Twitter, saying that the new budget-oriented Pixel 6a will be announced during Google’s I/O developer conference, set to take place on 11-12th of May.
In addition to the Pixel 6a announcement date, Prosser also claims there would be a significant delay in most markets when it comes to the actual launch of the new budget Google phone, which he claims to be 28th July. Some of his previous notes point at the reason for this delay being the infamous global chip shortage.
Another greatly anticipated Google device that we are expecting this year is the company’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch (yes, a very original name, but catchy nonetheless). In his Twitter post, the leaker says that the Google I/O in May should give us a teaser about this product as well.
The official announcement and launch of the Pixel Watch, however, will likely remain the same as that of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which should come out sometime in October 2022.
Now, keep in mind that even though a piece of information is coming from a popular leaker, that does not mean it is true in any form whatsoever. In other words, don’t be quick to jump on the hype train.
That being said, the chances of Google releasing an affordable Pixel are quite high, given the large portion of the market that budget phones take nowadays and the company’s history. We will keep you posted with each new breadcrumb we find.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Google Pixel 6a (5 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-
Things that are NOT allowed: