 There could be a long wait between the Pixel 6a launch and availability - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Google

There could be a long wait between the Pixel 6a launch and availability

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Pixel 6a might be announced in May but start shipping as late as July
Before the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were introduced in 2021, Google was known for its focus on delivering affordable phones with great software and cameras. Having introduced its two new flagships, however, the search giant is yet to add a new affordable handset to its lineup.

Don’t get it twisted, though, Google is far from the idea of giving up on the budget phone market. A popular leaker going by the name Jon Prosser recently shared a post on Twitter, saying that the new budget-oriented Pixel 6a will be announced during Google’s I/O developer conference, set to take place on 11-12th of May.

In addition to the Pixel 6a announcement date, Prosser also claims there would be a significant delay in most markets when it comes to the actual launch of the new budget Google phone, which he claims to be 28th July. Some of his previous notes point at the reason for this delay being the infamous global chip shortage.

Another greatly anticipated Google device that we are expecting this year is the company’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch (yes, a very original name, but catchy nonetheless). In his Twitter post, the leaker says that the Google I/O in May should give us a teaser about this product as well.

The official announcement and launch of the Pixel Watch, however, will likely remain the same as that of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which should come out sometime in October 2022.

Now, keep in mind that even though a piece of information is coming from a popular leaker, that does not mean it is true in any form whatsoever. In other words, don’t be quick to jump on the hype train.

That being said, the chances of Google releasing an affordable Pixel are quite high, given the large portion of the market that budget phones take nowadays and the company’s history. We will keep you posted with each new breadcrumb we find.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6a (5 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6a specs
Google Pixel 6a specs
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless