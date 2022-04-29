Google shares full I/O 2022 event schedule shining a small light at what to expect
Google’s I/O event for 2022, set to take place on May 11 and May 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater, is almost here ,and the company has just released a schedule with the listed keynotes and sessions it will consist of. (via XDA-Developers)
Generally, it is mostly announcements concerning developers during Google’s I/O event, however, we are also expecting some juicy material for the enthusiasts and regular consumers out there.
Word on the street is that we might also get to see an announcement of the budget Pixel phone—the Pixel 6a. There is also some chance that the highly anticipated Pixel Watch could be announced, which a Redditor managed to get their hands on just recently.
After the more mainstream and consumer-oriented part of the event is done, next in line is the Developer keynote and “What’s new in Android.” This is when we expect to hear news about Android 13 and Wear OS.
Anything else that follows will mainly be regarding developers such as AR tools, AI and machine learning, Chrome OS, etc. The schedule also shows dedicated parts that will center around “What’s new in Google Play,” "A path to a world without passwords,” “What’s new in Google Play,” and “What’s new for the web platform.”
If you want to find out more, you can check our article on how to watch and what to expect at the 2022 Google I/O.
Generally, it is mostly announcements concerning developers during Google’s I/O event, however, we are also expecting some juicy material for the enthusiasts and regular consumers out there.
Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, will break the ice and open up the event with a “Google I/O keynote” at 10 AM. During this part, you can expect to hear announcements about some of Google’s services, health, green projects, privacy, as well as future and current new plans for the company.
Word on the street is that we might also get to see an announcement of the budget Pixel phone—the Pixel 6a. There is also some chance that the highly anticipated Pixel Watch could be announced, which a Redditor managed to get their hands on just recently.
Of course, Google being a company that’s heavily invested in AI, we can also expect some smart device announcements and improvements regarding the Google Assistant. This mind includes new smart speakers and any kind of devices intended for your home.
After the more mainstream and consumer-oriented part of the event is done, next in line is the Developer keynote and “What’s new in Android.” This is when we expect to hear news about Android 13 and Wear OS.
Anything else that follows will mainly be regarding developers such as AR tools, AI and machine learning, Chrome OS, etc. The schedule also shows dedicated parts that will center around “What’s new in Google Play,” "A path to a world without passwords,” “What’s new in Google Play,” and “What’s new for the web platform.”
If you want to find out more, you can check our article on how to watch and what to expect at the 2022 Google I/O.
Things that are NOT allowed: