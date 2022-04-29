 Google shares full I/O 2022 event schedule shining a small light at what to expect - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google shares full I/O 2022 event schedule shining a small light at what to expect

Google
Aleksandar Anastasov
Google shares full I/O 2022 event schedule shining a small light at what to expect
Google’s I/O event for 2022, set to take place on May 11 and May 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater, is almost here ,and the company has just released a schedule with the listed keynotes and sessions it will consist of. (via XDA-Developers)

Generally, it is mostly announcements concerning developers during Google’s I/O event, however, we are also expecting some juicy material for the enthusiasts and regular consumers out there.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, will break the ice and open up the event with a “Google I/O keynote” at 10 AM. During this part, you can expect to hear announcements about some of Google’s services, health, green projects, privacy, as well as future and current new plans for the company.

Word on the street is that we might also get to see an announcement of the budget Pixel phone—the Pixel 6a. There is also some chance that the highly anticipated Pixel Watch could be announced, which a Redditor managed to get their hands on just recently.

Of course, Google being a company that’s heavily invested in AI, we can also expect some smart device announcements and improvements regarding the Google Assistant. This mind includes new smart speakers and any kind of devices intended for your home.

After the more mainstream and consumer-oriented part of the event is done, next in line is the Developer keynote and “What’s new in Android.” This is when we expect to hear news about Android 13 and Wear OS.

Anything else that follows will mainly be regarding developers such as AR tools, AI and machine learning, Chrome OS, etc. The schedule also shows dedicated parts that will center around “What’s new in Google Play,” "A path to a world without passwords,” “What’s new in Google Play,” and “What’s new for the web platform.”

If you want to find out more, you can check our article on how to watch and what to expect at the 2022 Google I/O.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless