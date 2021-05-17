Who needs the Pixel Buds A-Series when Google's regular Pixel Buds are so crazy cheap?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The second-gen Pixel Buds (and the first to come with a true wireless design) are normally available for $179 a pair brand new, but if you hurry, you can shave a whopping $89.01 off that regular price and pay just $89.99 without making any functionality compromises whatsoever (presumably).
After all, you don't get a chance to snap up these bad boys at under $100 very often, and the last time that happened, the sweat-resistant and ultra-lightweight in-ear headphones went out of stock pretty quickly.
Back in January, the Pixel Buds started at a slightly steeper $99, mind you, and as far as we know, $89.99 is a new all-time low price for a pair of fully functional Google-made true wireless earbuds in a "Clearly White" color.
In a way, this absolutely massive discount essentially negates the appeal of the Pixel Buds A-Series expected to go official tomorrow with a lower than $179 starting price as their main claim to fame.
At $89.99, 2020's high-end (but not noise-cancelling) Pixel Buds are also significantly cheaper than most of our top picks for 2021's best true wireless earbuds crown, which is likely to make it a lot easier to overlook some of the flaws highlighted in our in-depth review a while back. And if you prefer the black model, that one's deeply discounted from $179 to a slightly higher $99.99 in refurbished condition as well.