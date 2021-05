Who needs the Pixel Buds A-Series when Google's regular Pixel Buds are so crazy cheap?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





In the meantime, however, you can call May 17 the day of awesome audio bargains, with both the AirPods Pro and 2020-released Google Pixel Buds costing a lot less than usual in "certified refurbished" condition.





The second-gen Pixel Buds (and the first to come with a true wireless design) are normally available for $179 a pair brand new, but if you hurry, you can shave a whopping $89.01 off that regular price and pay just $89.99 without making any functionality compromises whatsoever (presumably).





While Best Buy is not explicitly listing an expiration date for this particular "Geek Squad" deal, we certainly wouldn't be surprised to see it go away at around the same time (or even earlier) than the same retailer's hot new AirPods Pro promotion





After all, you don't get a chance to snap up these bad boys at under $100 very often, and the last time that happened , the sweat-resistant and ultra-lightweight in-ear headphones went out of stock pretty quickly.





Back in January, the Pixel Buds started at a slightly steeper $99, mind you, and as far as we know, $89.99 is a new all-time low price for a pair of fully functional Google -made true wireless earbuds in a "Clearly White" color.





In a way, this absolutely massive discount essentially negates the appeal of the Pixel Buds A-Series expected to go official tomorrow with a lower than $179 starting price as their main claim to fame.





At $89.99, 2020's high-end (but not noise-cancelling) Pixel Buds are also significantly cheaper than most of our top picks for 2021's best true wireless earbuds crown, which is likely to make it a lot easier to overlook some of the flaws highlighted in our in-depth review a while back. And if you prefer the black model, that one's deeply discounted from $179 to a slightly higher $99.99 in refurbished condition as well.





Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very interesting and eventful day for both tech enthusiasts in general and fans of true wireless earbuds in particular, as May 18 will see the latest (online-only) edition of the Google I/O conference kick off, with the Pixel Buds family likely to gain a new member and Apple possibly looking to spoil its arch-rival's party by unveiling a pair of upgraded AirPods