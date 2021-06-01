Verizon (of all retailers) has Google's true wireless Pixel Buds on sale at their lowest price yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

not





Of course, that doesn't mean the search giant's budget-friendly true wireless earbuds are cancelled or anything, but until these particular AirPods alternatives are finally properly announced and commercially released, you may want to consider buying their presumably higher-end forerunners.









But not if you hurry and get them from Verizon before the largest wireless service provider stateside puts an end to its undoubtedly limited-time new deal. Big Red can currently hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Pixel Buds in exchange for just $99.99, essentially matching Best Buy's top discount available at the time of this writing... on certified refurbished units.





In case you're wondering, yes, this is easily the greatest deal ever offered by a major US retailer on the (second-gen) Pixel Buds in new condition, which is why we're absolutely convinced the $99.99 price tag will not stick for long.





Despite lacking state-of-the-art ANC technology, the bang for buck should be more than satisfactory once you take the solid battery life, excellent sound quality, flawless Google integration, strong connectivity, and comfortable design into consideration.







