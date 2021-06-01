$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Verizon (of all retailers) has Google's true wireless Pixel Buds on sale at their lowest price yet

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 01, 2021, 2:38 PM
Google surprised us all by not unveiling a single new piece of hardware at the admittedly software-first I/O developer conference a couple of weeks back, especially after inadvertently revealing the Pixel Buds A-Series and design earlier that same month.

Of course, that doesn't mean the search giant's budget-friendly true wireless earbuds are cancelled or anything, but until these particular AirPods alternatives are finally properly announced and commercially released, you may want to consider buying their presumably higher-end forerunners.

The "regular" Google Pixel Buds are normally priced at $179.99, which makes them at least slightly more expensive than several of the overall best true wireless earbuds available right now. Frustratingly enough, these bad boys are even costlier than a few of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market today.

But not if you hurry and get them from Verizon before the largest wireless service provider stateside puts an end to its undoubtedly limited-time new deal. Big Red can currently hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Pixel Buds in exchange for just $99.99, essentially matching Best Buy's top discount available at the time of this writing... on certified refurbished units.

In case you're wondering, yes, this is easily the greatest deal ever offered by a major US retailer on the (second-gen) Pixel Buds in new condition, which is why we're absolutely convinced the $99.99 price tag will not stick for long. 

Despite lacking state-of-the-art ANC technology, the bang for buck should be more than satisfactory once you take the solid battery life, excellent sound quality, flawless Google integration, strong connectivity, and comfortable design into consideration. 

Unlike Apple's entry-level second-gen AirPods, which just so happen to be sold at a similar price today only (in refurbished condition), the Pixel Buds come with a handy and modern wireless charging case bundled in as standard, further sweetening an already awesome deal.

