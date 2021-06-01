Verizon (of all retailers) has Google's true wireless Pixel Buds on sale at their lowest price yet
Of course, that doesn't mean the search giant's budget-friendly true wireless earbuds are cancelled or anything, but until these particular AirPods alternatives are finally properly announced and commercially released, you may want to consider buying their presumably higher-end forerunners.
But not if you hurry and get them from Verizon before the largest wireless service provider stateside puts an end to its undoubtedly limited-time new deal. Big Red can currently hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Pixel Buds in exchange for just $99.99, essentially matching Best Buy's top discount available at the time of this writing... on certified refurbished units.
Despite lacking state-of-the-art ANC technology, the bang for buck should be more than satisfactory once you take the solid battery life, excellent sound quality, flawless Google integration, strong connectivity, and comfortable design into consideration.
Unlike Apple's entry-level second-gen AirPods, which just so happen to be sold at a similar price today only (in refurbished condition), the Pixel Buds come with a handy and modern wireless charging case bundled in as standard, further sweetening an already awesome deal.