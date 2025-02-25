GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Wild new Amazon deal slashes an incredible $300 off Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL price

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
While it's certainly not unusual to see 2024-released Pixel handsets selling for reduced prices in early 2025 at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, these deals are almost always "sanctioned" by Google, popping up at the search giant's official regional e-store before expanding anywhere else.

But that's actually not the case for the latest (and greatest) Pixel 9 Pro XL discount, which is available on Amazon but not directly from the device manufacturer as well. That's right, the 6.8-inch super-flagship is currently stuck at its extravagant $1,099 list price at Google while going for a whopping 300 bucks less on your favorite e-commerce platform.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

$300 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Porcelain
Buy at Amazon

This pretty random and totally unexpected promotion is unlikely to last long, mind you, considering that Amazon only has a "Porcelain" color option in stock at $300 below its aforementioned regular price at the time of this writing.

This is obviously the entry-level Pixel 9 Pro XL variant with 128GB storage we're talking about here, but incredibly enough, you don't need to pay extra to get a mind-blowing 16GB RAM count as well. Of the three non-foldable smartphones Google unveiled around six months ago, this is without a doubt the absolute best, and not just because it comes with the largest screen.

As shown in our definitive Pixel 9 Pro XL review, it's super-hard to find anything wrong with this stock Android-running colossus, which packs a state-of-the-art Google Tensor G4 processor in addition to the aforementioned 16 gigs of memory, as well as a fittingly hefty 5,060mAh battery, and perhaps most impressively, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of one 50MP snapper and two different 48MP sensors.

If that's not enough to guarantee the 6.8-inch powerhouse a top spot on our list of the best Android phones money can buy in 2025, all you need to do is also consider Google's unrivaled software support to reach the conclusion that you're looking at a simply unmissable deal here. 

Speaking of unrivaled things, this $300 discount beats all the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales run by Google itself and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, setting a new all-time record I don't expect anyone to be able to eclipse anytime soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

