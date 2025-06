Nothing Phone (3) leaked specs suggest big upgrades incoming

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus | Image credit: PhoneArena

Alleged Nothing Phone (3) | Image credit: Gadget Bits

Along with the leaked specs, Gadget Bits also published a small image showing what appears to be the design of the Phone (3). The previous picture that was circulated online wasn’t accurate at all, but this one seems even stranger.



The arrangement of the camera sensors is not as symmetric as it should. Granted, none of



Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be Along with the leaked specs, Gadget Bits also published a small image showing what appears to be the design of the Phone (3). The previous picture that was circulated online wasn’t accurate at all, but this one seems even stranger.The arrangement of the camera sensors is not as symmetric as it should. Granted, none of Nothing ’s phones inspire symmetry, it would have been nice for the company’s flagship to bring something new in terms of design.is expected to be officially introduced on July 1 . The company has already confirmed the flagship will be available in the US with support for major carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile (but not Verizon ).

Nothing has big plans for 2025, as the UK based company has already released two mid-range smartphones and is about to introduce its first-ever flagship, the Phone (3).According to Nothing, the Phone (3) will be the best product the company has ever put out. The flagship has been designed taking into account all the feedback from fans, as well as all the knowledge Nothing has in regard to phone development.Nothing has started hyping up its Phone (3) several weeks ago and even revealed the device will cost around £800. People had high expectations considering all the teasers Nothing dropped recently, so we can only imagine how big the disappointment was when the UK-based brand confirmed the Phone (3) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead of the chipmaker's flagship product, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.But that seems to be the only major downside of Nothing’s flagship. A recent leak reveals that the Phone (3) will actually pack many upgrades over Nothing’s previous devices, which isn’t really surprising considering that the company’s portfolio only includes mid-range handsets.rumored specs:Apart from the chipset, these seem to be the specs of a true flagship. Perhaps a slightly bigger battery would have been more appropriate, but considering Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has a slightly smaller battery, this shouldn’t be such a big issue.