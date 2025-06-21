Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Nothing Phone (3) leaked specs suggest big upgrades incoming

The company’s first-ever flagship will surpass every other phone it has launched to date in terms of specs.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus | Image credit: PhoneArena
Nothing has big plans for 2025, as the UK based company has already released two mid-range smartphones and is about to introduce its first-ever flagship, the Phone (3).

According to Nothing, the Phone (3) will be the best product the company has ever put out. The flagship has been designed taking into account all the feedback from fans, as well as all the knowledge Nothing has in regard to phone development.

Nothing has started hyping up its Phone (3) several weeks ago and even revealed the device will cost around £800. People had high expectations considering all the teasers Nothing dropped recently, so we can only imagine how big the disappointment was when the UK-based brand confirmed the Phone (3) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead of the chipmaker's flagship product, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

But that seems to be the only major downside of Nothing’s flagship. A recent leak reveals that the Phone (3) will actually pack many upgrades over Nothing’s previous devices, which isn’t really surprising considering that the company’s portfolio only includes mid-range handsets.

Nothing Phone (3) rumored specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, 1.5K resolution, OLED LTPO panel
  • Main camera: 50MP + 50MP (3x periscope) + 50MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • Battery: 5,150mAh, 100W wired charging (also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging)
  • Connectivity: NFC support, eSIM support
  • OS: Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15

Apart from the chipset, these seem to be the specs of a true flagship. Perhaps a slightly bigger battery would have been more appropriate, but considering Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has a slightly smaller battery, this shouldn’t be such a big issue.

Alleged Nothing Phone (3) | Image credit: Gadget Bits

Along with the leaked specs, Gadget Bits also published a small image showing what appears to be the design of the Phone (3). The previous picture that was circulated online wasn’t accurate at all, but this one seems even stranger.

The arrangement of the camera sensors is not as symmetric as it should. Granted, none of Nothing’s phones inspire symmetry, it would have been nice for the company’s flagship to bring something new in terms of design.

Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be officially introduced on July 1. The company has already confirmed the flagship will be available in the US with support for major carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile (but not Verizon).

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 3

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago

Latest News

The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI
Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless