The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
Unlike so many other new Android phones in recent years, Google's latest family of ultra-high-end Pixels has been annoyingly hard to come by at a discount with no strings attached during its first couple of months of US availability.
While Amazon has marked down the "vanilla" Pixel 9 by $50 last week and 65 bucks just a couple of days ago in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the costlier Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all inexplicably stuck at their list prices pretty much across the nation.
Everywhere except for one place, one device, and one variant, that is. Yes, Woot is charging a whopping $200 less than usual for a "fully unlocked" Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128 gigs of internal storage space for a limited time. This absolutely mind-blowing and obviously totally unprecedented deal is technically scheduled to run for five days at the time of this writing, but if you ask me, there's a very good chance it will go away far sooner than that.
That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer selling the 6.8-inch super-flagship with 16GB RAM, three extraordinary rear-facing cameras, one surprisingly amazing 42MP selfie snapper, and a hefty 5,060mAh battery at $899 instead of $1,099 only has brand-new Canadian units in an Obsidian color in stock.
That's less than ideal because it means you need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty rather than Google's typical 1-year coverage for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices available elsewhere. Additionally, Woot is unlikely to have many such copies in its possession, so I personally wouldn't be surprised to see the offer expiring in a matter of hours.
On the decidedly bright side of things, at least you're not dealing with shady refurbished or pre-owned smartphones of any sort. At $899, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is without a doubt one of the best Android phones around right now in terms of its value for your money, and if the last few weeks are any indication, you might not see a better discount offered anytime soon. No, not even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This Canadian model on sale here at a lower-than-ever price should work flawlessly with all US carriers, mind you, so I see essentially no reason for a bargain-hunting Google fan to snub Woot's killer Pixel 9 Pro XL deal. Unless, of course, you're into smaller handsets with stock Android, in which case you might want to opt for Amazon's Pixel 9 discount while you still can.
