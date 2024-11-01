The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch

Android phones





Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Canadian Model, Brand-New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included $200 off (18%) $899 $1099 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $68 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





Everywhere except for one place, one device, and one variant, that is. Yes, Woot is charging a whopping $200 less than usual for a "fully unlocked" Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128 gigs of internal storage space for a limited time. This absolutely mind-blowing and obviously totally unprecedented deal is technically scheduled to run for five days at the time of this writing, but if you ask me, there's a very good chance it will go away far sooner than that.





That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer selling the 6.8-inch super-flagship with 16GB RAM, three extraordinary rear-facing cameras, one surprisingly amazing 42MP selfie snapper, and a hefty 5,060mAh battery at $899 instead of $1,099 only has brand-new Canadian units in an Obsidian color in stock.





That's less than ideal because it means you need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty rather than Google's typical 1-year coverage for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices available elsewhere. Additionally, Woot is unlikely to have many such copies in its possession, so I personally wouldn't be surprised to see the offer expiring in a matter of hours.





On the decidedly bright side of things, at least you're not dealing with shady refurbished or pre-owned smartphones of any sort. At $899, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is without a doubt one of the best Android phones around right now in terms of its value for your money, and if the last few weeks are any indication, you might not see a better discount offered anytime soon. No, not even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.





Pixel 9 Pro XL deal. Unless, of course, you're into smaller handsets with stock Android, in which case you might want to opt for Amazon's This Canadian model on sale here at a lower-than-ever price should work flawlessly with all US carriers, mind you, so I see essentially no reason for a bargain-hunting Google fan to snub Woot's killerdeal. Unless, of course, you're into smaller handsets with stock Android, in which case you might want to opt for Amazon's Pixel 9 discount while you still can.