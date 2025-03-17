Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Google's formidable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at an unbeatable $350 discount

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
After the first-gen Pixel Fold back in the spring of 2023 and the Pixel Fold 2 9 Pro Fold last summer, you'd think a Pixel 10 Pro Fold announcement this July or August was virtually guaranteed. But it's definitely... intriguing that this presumed next-gen Google foldable hasn't leaked alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL last week, so you may not want to rule out the search giant taking a page out of the OnePlus playbook and waiting a little while before unveiling another Samsung Galaxy Z Fold alternative.

If that ends up being the case, you might regret snubbing last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold at its latest and greatest discount. Yes, the Tensor G4-powered foldable is more affordable than ever right now in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Normally priced at $1,799, the handset's entry-level model can currently be had for a cool 250 bucks less than usual. The same discount applies to the costlier variant that would typically set you back a whopping $1,919. 

Obviously, you're still not looking at a budget-friendly device by conventional standards here. But this is without a doubt one of the best foldable phones money can buy in 2025, so you should definitely consider all your options and perhaps take another look at our comprehensive Pixel 9 Pro Fold review before deciding whether or not this would be a smart buy.

That 8-inch primary display, mind you, is larger than what the similarly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers in the same department, while the 6.3-inch secondary screen is impressively sharper and brighter. The battery life is also undeniably strong with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, not to mention Google's signature state-of-the-art camera technology and software support. 

On top of everything else, both the 256 and 512GB storage variants come packing 16GB RAM, making the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a force of nature... Google may not try to improve this year with a 10 Pro Fold model. While that remains to be seen, this totally unprecedented deal is unlikely to last long.
