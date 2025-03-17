Google's formidable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at an unbeatable $350 discount

Fold 2





If that ends up being the case, you might regret snubbing last year's If that ends up being the case, you might regret snubbing last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold at its latest and greatest discount. Yes, the Tensor G4-powered foldable is more affordable than ever right now in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $350 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1449 $1799 $350 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $350 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1569 $1919 $350 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at BestBuy





Normally priced at $1,799, the handset's entry-level model can currently be had for a cool 250 bucks less than usual. The same discount applies to the costlier variant that would typically set you back a whopping $1,919.

before deciding whether or not this would be a smart buy. Obviously, you're still not looking at a budget-friendly device by conventional standards here. But this is without a doubt one of the best foldable phones money can buy in 2025, so you should definitely consider all your options and perhaps take another look at our comprehensive Pixel 9 Pro Fold review before deciding whether or not this would be a smart buy.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold , not to mention That 8-inch primary display, mind you, is larger than what the similarly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers in the same department, while the 6.3-inch secondary screen is impressively sharper and brighter. The battery life is also undeniably strong with the, not to mention Google 's signature state-of-the-art camera technology and software support.



