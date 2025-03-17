Check out this awesome new 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro deal if you like compact Android flagships!
Is there such a thing as a better Android smartphone deal than a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL super-flagship at $400 off its list price with no special requirements? Probably not, but if you're not a big fan of really big handsets, you might just appreciate the smaller Pixel 9 Pro's latest discount.
You guessed it, that's also smaller, at "only" $300, but it makes the 6.3-inch Google Tensor G4 powerhouse more affordable than ever before in a 256GB storage variant. Normally, you'd have to pay $1,099 for that particular Pixel 9 Pro model, which is undeniably a little excessive in this day and age.
After that unprecedented $300 markdown, however, the high-end stock Android-running phone with three amazing rear-facing cameras, one exceptionally sharp, bright, and smooth LTPO OLED display, and a reasonably hefty 4,700mAh battery on deck becomes almost impossible to turn down, especially for fans of compact mobile devices (by 2025 standards).
Both Amazon and Best Buy only have the "Obsidian" color option in stock at this phenomenal new discount at the time of this writing, which strongly suggests that you need to hurry and place your order before the two retailers' inventories are inevitably depleted.
The handset's entry-level 128GB storage configuration, meanwhile, is discounted by a slightly humbler $250, which only makes it 50 bucks cheaper than a 256 gig model right now. And with no microSD card slot, you're very likely to find the extra internal storage space mighty convenient even if you don't necessarily feel like you have a digital hoarding problem.
One of the reasons why the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are probably on sale at such great prices is that the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are drawing near. But we're almost certainly still several months away from Google's big Pixel 10 family launch, and with those next-gen devices looking so incredibly similar to their predecessors, you might as well just buy one of said predecessors while you can keep your spending to a minimum.
