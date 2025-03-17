Check out this awesome new 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro deal if you like compact Android flagships!

Pixel 9 Pro





Pixel 9 Pro You guessed it, that's also smaller, at "only" $300, but it makes the 6.3-inch Google Tensor G4 powerhouse more affordable than ever before in a 256GB storage variant. Normally, you'd have to pay $1,099 for that particularmodel, which is undeniably a little excessive in this day and age.

After that unprecedented $300 markdown, however, the high-end stock Android-running phone with three amazing rear-facing cameras, one exceptionally sharp, bright, and smooth LTPO OLED display, and a reasonably hefty 4,700mAh battery on deck becomes almost impossible to turn down, especially for fans of compact mobile devices (by 2025 standards).





Both Amazon and Best Buy only have the "Obsidian" color option in stock at this phenomenal new discount at the time of this writing, which strongly suggests that you need to hurry and place your order before the two retailers' inventories are inevitably depleted.

The handset's entry-level 128GB storage configuration, meanwhile, is discounted by a slightly humbler $250, which only makes it 50 bucks cheaper than a 256 gig model right now. And with no microSD card slot, you're very likely to find the extra internal storage space mighty convenient even if you don't necessarily feel like you have a digital hoarding problem.



