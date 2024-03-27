This extraordinary 'clearance' sale makes the exquisite Google Pixel 8 cheaper than ever before

Pixel 8

The 6.2-inch The 6.2-inch Google Pixel 8 can be purchased for $469.99 from Woot for a limited time in an unlocked variant with 128GB storage space. That's down from a $699.99 list price, as well as 30 bucks less than what Woot parent company Amazon charges for the same device after the end of its Big Spring event.

To our (vast) knowledge, this also happens to be a new record low price for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pixel 8 with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, which means that you have every reason to hurry and help Woot "clean out" its warehouse.









Pixel 8 is one of the Tensor G3 processor. Whether you dig the "pure Google" software experience or not, it's hard to deny that theis one of the best budget 5G phones around from a hardware perspective. Especially if you like your handsets more compact than the average Android flagship right now, this bad boy might seem unrivaled in terms of its bang for buck with a silky smooth 120Hz OLED screen, two excellent rear-facing cameras, one very competent battery, and a reasonably powerfulprocessor.