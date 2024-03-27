Up Next:
This extraordinary 'clearance' sale makes the exquisite Google Pixel 8 cheaper than ever before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You know how the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro recently dropped to new all-time low prices at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Google's own online store? Believe it or not, those seemingly unbeatable spring deals are still available across the nation, and one smaller but reliable e-tailer is offering an even heftier discount on one of the two stock Android-running handsets.
The 6.2-inch Google Pixel 8 can be purchased for $469.99 from Woot for a limited time in an unlocked variant with 128GB storage space. That's down from a $699.99 list price, as well as 30 bucks less than what Woot parent company Amazon charges for the same device after the end of its Big Spring event.
To our (vast) knowledge, this also happens to be a new record low price for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pixel 8 with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, which means that you have every reason to hurry and help Woot "clean out" its warehouse.
Since this is explicitly tagged as a clearance offer, we could definitely see it go away before its expiration date of April 1, especially with a single "Obsidian" color option available at the time of this writing. Once Woot runs out of inventory, a replenishment may not be possible, especially with the Pixel 8a mid-ranger around the corner and the high-end Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro not too far on the horizon either.
Whether you dig the "pure Google" software experience or not, it's hard to deny that the Pixel 8 is one of the best budget 5G phones around from a hardware perspective. Especially if you like your handsets more compact than the average Android flagship right now, this bad boy might seem unrivaled in terms of its bang for buck with a silky smooth 120Hz OLED screen, two excellent rear-facing cameras, one very competent battery, and a reasonably powerful Tensor G3 processor.
Things that are NOT allowed: