The no-compromise Pixel 8 Pro has never been cheaper at $375 off

With AI becoming harder to ignore (mostly for good reasons), it makes sense to go for a device that won't feel dated in this post-AI world we live in. If you are in the market for a high-end phone but fear that your wallet will scream at the sight of a flagship price tag, Amazon has brought the price of last year's Pixel 8 Pro down to mid-tier territory.

At $999, the Pixel 8 Pro is priced the same as the newer (and smaller) Pixel 9 Pro. It remains more affordable than its real successor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which starts at $1,099.

None of that is relevant when you consider the fact that Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 Pro for $375 off its sticker price. That's the fattest discount ever offered on the phone and immediately lessens the appeal of top 2024 phones. After the newness of a 2024 phone wears off, which takes one day tops, you'll be questioning your purchase decision.

Pixel 8 Pro 128GB

6.7-inch Super Actua 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G3 | 5,050mAh battery | 50MP + 48MP +48MP 5x cameras
$375 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


If you get the Pixel 8 Pro though, you will give yourself a mental pat on the back for making the right choice. Fine, I may be exaggerating, but this is hands down the best deal I have seen in a longwhile.

Since the Pixel 8 Pro is a year old, it's more reliable than a brand-new phone as new devices often have issues that companies overlook during the quality assurance process. The Pixel 9 series, for instance, has been barely out for weeks, and owners are already reporting a host of problems.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, has also proven itself to be one of the best devices to have come out in recent years.

The phone has a distinctive design and a punchy 6.7-inch OLED screen. It runs on the Tensor G3 chipset which might not win any battle on paper but will win you over in real life. You can count on it to deliver a lag-free experience every day, but keep in mind that this device is not built for intense gaming.

Like other Pixel phones, this one takes impressive photos stuffed with details. The battery will easily last you all day unless you use your phones for more hours than you are brave enough to admit.

The device will be supported until 2030.

AI is woven into every aspect of the phone to make the day-to-day experience better. You won't have to make a conscious effort to use AI features, they will pop up when you need them.

Go for the deal if you need a reasonably-priced phone that will stand tall amongst other AI-powered phones.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

