Amazon further sweetens its latest Google Pixel 8 deal with a gratis Pixel Watch

That's right, the "vanilla" Pixel 8 is an even smarter buy today than just a couple of days ago, going $200 off its $699 list price in a 128GB storage configuration once again while also including a Pixel Watch at no extra cost. Amazon's enhanced new deal is truly as simple and as phenomenal as it sounds, but you may want to hurry, as the e-commerce giant only has the 2023-released handset in stock in an "Obsidian" colorway at the time of this writing.

Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color, Free Wi-Fi-Only Pixel Watch Included $200 off (29%) Gift Buy at Amazon





That strongly suggests all inventory could disappear before long, and that's not even counting the first-gen Pixel Watch that's become rather hard to find at most major US retailers in recent weeks. That's obviously not one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2024, having been replaced by not one but two vastly improved editions of Google's in-house wearable device, but it's definitely still worth a lot more than $0.





Unlike the cellular-enabled model currently bundled in with the Pixel 8 Pro, the OG Pixel Watch thrown in for free with Pixel 8 purchases only offers GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. Of course, you also get a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, ECG technology, Emergency SOS support, top-notch water resistance, Play Store access, and perhaps most impressively, a lovely circular AMOLED display with excellent brightness and resolution numbers.





What's better than a stock Android-running phone with a compact 6.2-inch OLED screen, reasonably powerful Google Tensor G3 chip, very competent dual rear-facing camera system, and solid battery life at a $200 discount with no strings attached ? How about the same device sold at the same hefty discount sans special requirements alongside a nice and valuable gift?