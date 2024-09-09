Amazon knocks the Pixel 8 down to its best price for yet another time

The Pixel 8 is down $200 at Amazon

Once again, you can get one of the best Pixel phones at its best price. Amazon has knocked $200 off the 128GB Pixel 8 in Obsidian, landing it under $500. But wait! There's more: you can claim a free Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi-only) with your smartphone purchase. Just add the phone to your cart, pick your Benefit item, and the discount should appear at checkout. Amazon claims the free smartwatch offer will last until September 21, but the phone's discount might vanish sooner than that.