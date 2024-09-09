Amazon knocks the Pixel 8 down to its best price for yet another time
Yesterday, Amazon took things to a whole new level with an all-new Pixel 8 Pro discount. That one is still available, but the merchant now gives you an equally appealing Pixel 8 promo to consider. At the time of writing, you can snag the 128GB version in Obsidian for $200 off its price.
Technically, this fella has been just under the $500 mark earlier, including at the beginning of last month. But that doesn't mean now is a bad time to act. Quite the contrary! In fact, if you act before September 21, you can claim a free Pixel Watch Wi-Fi with your smartphone purchase. All you have to do is add the Google phone to your cart and pick your Benefit item. The smartwatch discount should be applied at checkout.
For under $500 (provided that you act on this deal), you also get to enjoy Tensor G3 performance. This chip focuses extensively on AI to enable the phone's fantastic camera features, such as Best Take. Then again, this processor is nowhere as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
If you like OnePlus phones, the official store currently has a great deal on one of the best Pixel 8 alternatives. The offer saves you $50 on the OnePlus 12R ($50 extra discount available with any phone trade-in from any year in any condition) and gives you a free pair of the OnePlus Buds 3 ($99.99 value).
In other words, you can save as much as $200 (including the gift value) if you act on this deal and spare an old phone. But even getting the $499.99 phone for $50 off seems like a pretty cool offer, given that it beats the Pixel on the performance and battery life fronts, undeniably two crucial areas. The OnePlus 12R features a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a massive 5,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood.
The Google phone has its own advantages, though. For instance, it comes with seven years of Android upgrades, while the OnePlus option gets three major OS upgrades.
So, which one do you prefer – raw horsepower or AI magic? Whichever phone you go for, you're in for loads of savings. After all, both devices offer an incredible daily experience and now arrive with gifts plus discounts. Don't hesitate to dive deeper with our OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 8 review if you struggle to pick a winner.
As one of the best Android phones, the Pixel 8 offers great value for money, especially at its best price. The ~$700 handset is compact and sprinkled with AI features to make daily interactions much more enjoyable. And with its 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED screen and superb brightness levels, everything looks stunning indeed.
In case you need raw horsepower more than AI tricks, consider this fantastic alternative instead.
The OnePlus Store has one great alternative offer to show you
So, which one do you prefer – raw horsepower or AI magic? Whichever phone you go for, you're in for loads of savings. After all, both devices offer an incredible daily experience and now arrive with gifts plus discounts. Don't hesitate to dive deeper with our OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 8 review if you struggle to pick a winner.
