Leaked Pixel 7a images show off the splendid Arctic Blue variant for the first time

Google's next mid-range phone will most likely be revealed next month. We know quite a bit about it already, thanks to rumors and leaked images. Today, trusted leaker Steve H.McFly has shared with us high-quality images of the Pixel 7a









MySmartPrice The images were first posted on. They corroborate what we have known all along: the phone has taken design cues from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a.





9to5Google So while the Pixel 7a has the same footprint as the Pixel 6a, it has an upgraded camera bar with a cutout for the rear cameras. The phone apparently has a metal body instead of a plastic build and the camera bar seemingly has a matte aluminum cover instead of glass.says that the camera bar is lower.





The front is visually indistinguishable from the Pixel 6a. There is a punch hole in the center for the front camera and the bezels are quite noticeable.













Today's images are the first to show the blue variant, which will apparently be marketed either as Sky Blue or Arctic Blue. Google may call the black/grey variant "Carbon," and the white edition will apparently be known as "Cotton".









As for the specs, previous reports indicate the Pixel 7a will be powered by the Pixel 7's Tensor G2 chipset. It will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a higher 90Hz refresh rate than the Pixel 6a. The phone is likely to have new 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide shooters. Unlike the Pixel 6a, it's also expected to support wireless charging.





The device is rumored to have 128GB of storage and this time around, we may see two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB.





Even though there aren't many visual changes, there will likely be a lot of changes under the hood, and this could help the Pixel 7a become the best midrange phone of the year



