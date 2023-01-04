A Pixel 7a video leaked and it confirms a 90Hz refresh rate
3
It was only yesterday when allegedly legitimate photos of a design validation test (DVT) Pixel 7a made their way online to a Facebook group. However, how could one pass up the opportunity to meet the next Google smartphone without taking a video as well?
Well, they did! While it may be blurry and shaky, the truth is that we’d be trembling too if we had our hands on the Pixel 7a this early. But enough about that — we’ve carefully examined the video, which made its way online to Slashleaks, and we’ve got some details to share.
Well, they did! While it may be blurry and shaky, the truth is that we’d be trembling too if we had our hands on the Pixel 7a this early. But enough about that — we’ve carefully examined the video, which made its way online to Slashleaks, and we’ve got some details to share.
The videographer wastes no time and heads on right into the Settings app, and lo and behold, under Display, we do indeed see a toggle for a 90Hz refresh rate. Hallelujah! This one has been in discussion for a long time among leakers, and it’s great to see it become confirmed. If the video is legitimate, of course.
Even through the heavy blur, the 90 hz option is visible in the Display settings.
This is clearly the same DVT unit from the batch of photos (we can tell that thanks to the language settings, as both happen to be in Vietnamese), and usually this type of units exist to showcase a finalized design. The media from this leak definitely confirms that the device is sticking to the established Pixel generation styling.
Speaking of the camera, it is expected to be an update to previous Pixel phones. Rumors suggest a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP wide camera, which beats out the 50MP and 12MP combo of the Pixel 7 and the 12.2MP and 12MP one of the Pixel 6a. Well, at least in terms of specs — we’ll have to test it out to comment on actual performance.
As the release date for the Pixel 7a draws nearer, we’ll undoubtedly witness even more leaks. While it is wise to take them with a grain of salt, it’s also about time to get excited. The Pixel 7a hype train’s whistle can already be heard in the distance.
We can see that it is somewhat of a mix between the flagship Pixel 7 and the budgetary Pixel 6a. The screen is surrounded by large bezels and on its back, the phone retains the signature “visor” with a dual-camera setup.
Speaking of the camera, it is expected to be an update to previous Pixel phones. Rumors suggest a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP wide camera, which beats out the 50MP and 12MP combo of the Pixel 7 and the 12.2MP and 12MP one of the Pixel 6a. Well, at least in terms of specs — we’ll have to test it out to comment on actual performance.
As the release date for the Pixel 7a draws nearer, we’ll undoubtedly witness even more leaks. While it is wise to take them with a grain of salt, it’s also about time to get excited. The Pixel 7a hype train’s whistle can already be heard in the distance.
Things that are NOT allowed: