Incredible new deal slashes up to $510 off the Pixel 7 Pro's original price

Do you have around $500 to spend on a new high-end Android handset and don't feel that the likes of the OnePlus 12R and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE are quite what you're looking for? You could wait for the Pixel 8 to potentially drop from its $699 list price sometime before the Pixel 9 goes official in the fall... or go for the Pixel 7 Pro right now.
That's obviously not a new phone in the literal sense of the word, but you can get it in brand-new condition from Woot at lower-than-ever prices with your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of storage for a limited time.
Technically, you have 10 days (at the time of this writing) to choose from a 256GB variant priced at $499.99 and a 512 gig model going for $589.99, but if you don't hurry, there's a very good chance you'll miss both those opportunities.
That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer naturally holds limited stock, and if you take the Pixel 7 Pro's original list prices into consideration, you'll immediately understand how compelling this deal must feel for cash-strapped Google fans and Android power users in general.
The 6.7-inch giant was available for a whopping $999 and $1,099 in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively back when it first went on sale in the fall of 2022, which means that you're looking at saving up to 510 bucks now.
Of course, those prices have long and frequently been reduced by many major US retailers, but even today, Amazon charges $120 more than Woot for a 256GB model, for instance. To our knowledge, the e-commerce giant never went below the $540 mark as far as this version of the Pixel 7 Pro is concerned, and the likes of Best Buy and Google itself have yet to come close to $500 as well.
Not quite as powerful as the Pixel 8 Pro (obviously), this thing remains impressive for these newly reduced prices, with a lot of screen real estate, a lot of memory, excellent battery life, great camera performance, and perhaps most importantly, tremendous long-term software support.
Compared to the "regular" Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 Pro is of course larger but also sharper and more versatile from an imaging standpoint, looking like the overall better choice... as long as you don't prefer a more compact body.
