Incredible new deal slashes up to $510 off the Pixel 7 Pro's original price

That's obviously not a new phone in the literal sense of the word, but you can get it in brand-new condition from Woot at lower-than-ever prices with your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of storage for a limited time.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $499 off (50%) $499 99 $999 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian and Snow Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $509 off (46%) $589 99 $1099 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Snow $379 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





Technically, you have 10 days (at the time of this writing) to choose from a 256GB variant priced at $499.99 and a 512 gig model going for $589.99, but if you don't hurry, there's a very good chance you'll miss both those opportunities.





Pixel 7 Pro 's original list prices into consideration, you'll immediately understand how compelling this deal must feel for cash-strapped That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer naturally holds limited stock, and if you take the's original list prices into consideration, you'll immediately understand how compelling this deal must feel for cash-strapped Google fans and Android power users in general.





The 6.7-inch giant was available for a whopping $999 and $1,099 in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively back when it first went on sale in the fall of 2022, which means that you're looking at saving up to 510 bucks now.





Of course, those prices have long and frequently been reduced by many major US retailers, but even today, Amazon charges $120 more than Woot for a 256GB model, for instance. To our knowledge, the e-commerce giant never went below the $540 mark as far as this version of the Pixel 7 Pro is concerned, and the likes of Best Buy and Google itself have yet to come close to $500 as well.





Not quite as powerful as the Pixel 8 Pro (obviously), this thing remains impressive for these newly reduced prices, with a lot of screen real estate, a lot of memory, excellent battery life, great camera performance, and perhaps most importantly, tremendous long-term software support.





Compared to the "regular" Compared to the "regular" Pixel 8 , the Pixel 7 Pro is of course larger but also sharper and more versatile from an imaging standpoint, looking like the overall better choice... as long as you don't prefer a more compact body.