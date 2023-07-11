Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are spectacularly discounted for Prime Day 2023
While Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a were certainly good to warm up bargain hunters ahead of summer's biggest tech sales event, said main event has now arrived, making Google's best phones cheaper than ever before... for Amazon Prime members only.
The state-of-the-art Pixel 7 Pro is unsurprisingly receiving the largest solo discount during Amazon's 48-hour-long Prime Day 2023 extravaganza, while the "vanilla" Pixel 7 is best purchased right now together with a nice and handy pair of true wireless Pixel Buds A-Series.
The latter bundle is on sale at a cool 200 bucks less than usual as far as both the handset's 128 and 256GB storage configurations are concerned, and of course, there are no obligatory upfront carrier activations involved here or any other strings attached... apart from the aforementioned Prime subscription.
With a large, sharp, and silky smooth 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen in tow, as well as both a 50MP primary shooter and 48MP secondary telephoto lens (and a 12MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle camera) slapped on its back, the Pixel 7 Pro is a total powerhouse steal at a whopping $250 under its regular starting price of $899.
That's with only 128 gigs of internal storage space, of course, but the 256 and 512GB variants are identically marked down from list prices of $999 and $1,099 in several different paint jobs for 48 hours... or while supplies last.
These are without a doubt some of the overall best Prime Day phone deals available at the time of this writing, and you don't even have to be a hardcore Google fan or so-called Android "purist" to see that. All you need to know is that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are objectively among the best Android phones money can buy in 2023, and these happen to be their highest ever discounts sans carrier activation, device trade-ins, number port-ins, new lines of service, and other things like that.
