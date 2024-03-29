Incredible $600 discount makes Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro a limited-time steal

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

When is a $499.99 handset a steal? After all, that's higher than the list price of some of the best budget 5G phones out there. But in the Pixel 7 Pro's case, that's really a very reasonable price to pay for a 512GB storage variant in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Obviously, this is not one of Google's latest and greatest Android devices, and with a grand total of three Pixel 9 models on the horizon (not to mention a Pixel 8a mid-ranger right around the corner), we can definitely understand why some of you might be hesitant to cough up five Benjamins for a Tensor G2-powered oldie.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$599 off (55%)
$499 99
$1099
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel Color
$492 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

The thing is this oldie used to cost a whopping $1,099 with 512 gigs of internal storage space, which means that you're looking at saving an incredible $600 at Woot right now. The same Amazon-owned e-tailer charged $590 for an unlocked 512GB Pixel 7 Pro just a couple of days ago, at which point we seriously doubted a heftier discount than $510 was in the pipeline.

But now here we are, strongly recommending you take advantage of the newly improved deal while you can. Woot, mind you, makes it very clear that this is not going to last long, restricting all purchases to one unit per customer and highlighting that supplies are limited. 

In theory, the "Prime Appreciation Day" promotion should run until April 10, which is however unlikely to be possible in reality. That's because the same handset in the same storage configuration currently costs at least $110 more when purchased directly from Woot parent company Amazon.

The newer and improved Pixel 8 Pro is of course significantly pricier, and the same actually goes for the smaller Pixel 8 model... with only 256GB storage. The Pixel 7 Pro, mind you, is not just larger than its non-Pro successor but also sharper as far as its display is concerned, better-equipped on the camera capabilities front, and superior in terms of its multitasking skills thanks to an extra 4 gigs of RAM.

The outdated Tensor G2 processor remains a key weakness, but at $499.99, you can probably learn to live with that compromise when pretty much everything else is so great.
