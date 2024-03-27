Up Next:
For a limited time, score a gorgeous 46% discount, slashing $509 off the Pixel 7 Pro 512GB
A few weeks ago, we shared that Woot is selling the incredible Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage space for a whopping $510 off its price. Sadly, the offer quickly expired, leaving many Pixel fans heartbroken, as they couldn't score massive savings on this amazing phone.
Nonetheless, it appears that Lady Luck saw all those tears, as this magnificent deal is once again up for grabs! Oh, yeah! You read it right! The 512GB variant of Google's ex-flagship smartphone is again on sale at a bonkers $509 discount and can be yours for just $589.99, 46% off its hefty price of $1,099. We suggest you act fast, though, as this is another limited-time deal. The phone may quickly sell out due to that huge price cut. So, act fast! Tap the deal button below, and just go ahead and save big on this top-tier handset!
The Pixel 7 Pro may not be Google's latest and greatest phone anymore, but its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset on board still delivers great performance and can handle demanding tasks with ease. Furthermore, as it's a Pixel phone after all, this bad boy takes gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie shooter. It can also record videos in 4K at 60 fps, while the 5000 mAh battery on deck ensures you'll have enough power for the day.
Overall, as an ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 7 Pro has a lot to offer. It packs top-tier performance, amazing cameras that will make you look fabulous in your photos, and good battery life. On top of that, you can now get the 512GB model for the price of a mid-ranger, which is just unbelievable.
