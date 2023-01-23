This might be your last chance to get Google's Pixel 6 Pro at a huge discount (new and unlocked)





Of course, a number of third-party retailers and major carriers continued to sell the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the US even after their manufacturer pulled the plug, and the coolest thing about that was the killer deals and hefty discounts that started coming from every direction around the holidays.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Stormy Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $330 off (37%) $569 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Stormy Black, New $306 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Stormy Black, Renewed, 90-Day Garantee $254 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





While the discounting spree is not technically over yet, many retailers are beginning to run out of inventory for both 2021-released Google mobile powerhouses, so it may be a good idea to claim your bargain before it's too late.





The jumbo-sized Pixel 6 Pro , for one, is priced at $569.99 brand-new at Woot for the next nine days (or while supplies last), comfortably beating the latest Amazon offer for the same handset, which technically comes from a third-party seller that's not quite as reputable and as experienced as the aforementioned Amazon daughter company.





Amazon itself no longer appears to sell the Pixel 6 Pro (or Pixel 6) directly, and the same goes for Best Buy, which seems to have even run out of "open box" stock after holding a number of amazing sales in recent weeks.





There's one more option you could consider as an alternative to Woot, as Amazon (in partnership with another third-party seller) currently charges less than 350 bucks (!!!) for "renewed" Pixel 6 Pro units backed by a 90-day guarantee allowing you to get a refund or device replacement within three months of your purchase if you have any functionality issue whatsoever.





But unless you have some sort of history with Woot, our advice is to cough up the 570 bucks and get yourself a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Google Pixel 6 Pro with "fully" unlocked 5G support and a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.





that much better to make the 6 Pro seem outdated and undeserving of your attention. The phone is not perfect by any measure (especially from a software stability standpoint ), but the cameras alone make this bad boy worth considering. The battery life is also pretty great (by flagship standards), and in case you're wondering, the Pixel 7 Pro is notmuch better to make the 6 Pro seem outdated and undeserving of your attention.



