Pixel 6 Pro is a downright steal at under $600 with no conditions attached

Android Deals Google
Google' brilliant Pixel 6 Pro is a downright steal at under $600
Google's versatile Pixel 6 Pro already undercut rivals on price and Amazon has now chopped 34 percent off its price, making it more affordable than ever.

Premium smartphones cost around $1,000 but Google's phones carry a more palatable price tag. They don't skimp on top-shelf features though, which makes them one of the best Android phones around. 

Last year's Pixel 6 Pro has a very powerful hardware and offers an unparalleled Android experience. The standout features are its home-baked Tensor chip, which is heavily focused on AI and machine learning and unlocks new camera features and boosts speech recognition accuracy, fresh design, and new camera sensors. The custom processor is also sufficiently fast and ensures a lag-free experience.

The phone rocks a large 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for silky animations. The triple rear camera array has a 50MP main snapper, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto unit with 4x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is 11.1MP.

Pixel 6 Pro

6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP + 12MP + 48MP 4x cameras |5,003mAh battery
$304 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

The camera array is stellar and churns out detailed, true-to-life pictures in all sorts of lighting conditions. Low-light performance is very impressive, meaning you can count on the Pixel 6 Pro to produce impressive photos even in dim environments. The camera comes with fun features such as artistic blur modes and Magic Eraser for getting rid of unwanted elements.

The device has a beefy 5,003mAh cell under the hood which cruises through an entire day very easily.

The Pixel 6 Pro usually goes for $899 but Amazon is currently selling it for $595, which equates to a saving of $304. This is the biggest discount we have ever seen on the Pixel 6 Pro and $595 is undeniably an incredible price for a phone with top-notch hardware, clean interface, and guaranteed software updates until 2026.
