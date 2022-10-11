Amazon's big October Prime Day blowout makes Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cheaper than ever





Originally available for $599 and $899 respectively, the 6.4 and 6.7-inch first-gen Tensor powerhouses are impressively on sale at their lowest prices ever in unlocked variants with absolutely no strings attached today and tomorrow rather than some of their lowest prices.

Google Pixel 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Amazon Prime Membership Required $220 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Amazon Prime Membership Required $270 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





Of course, while the Google -made handsets themselves don't require upfront carrier activation, device trade-ins, or number port-ins to a specific mobile network operator, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to gain "early access" to these killer Black Friday-grade deals.





Unfortunately, inventories might prove exceptionally limited across the board at discounts of up to $270, and certain color options and even storage configurations seem to already be out of stock at the time of this writing (although they could always return by the end of Amazon's 48-hour October Prime Day extravaganza).





The non-Pro Pixel 6 can only be purchased with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room right now for an unprecedented 220 bucks under its always fairly reasonable list price of $699.





Keep in mind that this is a reasonably smooth 90Hz AMOLED affair we're talking about here, equipped with two very capable rear-facing cameras, a hefty 4,600mAh or so battery supporting fast wired and fast wireless charging technology, and the same stellar software support as its big brother.





Said Pixel 6 Pro big brother, meanwhile, is on sale for the aforementioned $270 below its $899 regular price with 128GB internal storage space, packing an extra 4 gigs of RAM compared to the 8GB offered by the Pixel 6, an outstanding third 48MP telephoto shooter on its back, and a sharper and more fluid 120Hz screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.





Are these the world's most powerful Android handsets? Are these the world's most powerful Android handsets? Definitely not . But they might be affordable enough right now for those key strengths to outweigh basically their only major weakness.



