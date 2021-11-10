Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Google

Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone
If you've been lucky to order and receive your hot new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro early enough to be using Google's latest 5G-enabled handsets for more than a few days, odds are you're already thinking about disabling the disappointingly fickle in-display fingerprint sensor.

Ironically, Big G might beat you to the punch there if you forget to plug in your stock Android-running smartphone before it switches off or simply don't like to hug a wall until you absolutely have to.

Believe it or not, a worrying number of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners claim their fingerprint readers have randomly and abruptly stopped working after completely running out of power. It's unclear exactly what the two phones' biometric recognition technology and battery have in common, but there are far too many reports connecting those events to still assume they're unrelated.

Obviously, not every single Pixel 6-series unit in circulation has ended up with an unusable fingerprint scanner after having its battery depleted. But you'd probably think the issue is widespread and serious enough for Google to acknowledge it and prepare a fix, which unfortunately doesn't seem to have happened yet.

While there's a pretty clear and simple way to ensure you won't join the ever-expanding group of Redditors impacted by this particular glitch (namely, don't let your Pixel 6 die before charging it), those who already find themselves in that boat apparently have (almost) nowhere to turn.

The only thing that can get the fingerprint recognition feature to work again is a factory reset, which is not something most people are willing to do without a (more) serious justification. Restarting the fingerprint enrollment process or trying to register someone else's fingerprint inevitably ends in error, and impacted users are left having to rely on other device unlocking methods.

That's fairly inconvenient for a "modern" and very well-reviewed handset that's otherwise undoubtedly among the best Android phones money can buy right now. Sadly, for those keeping score at home, this is the third different fingerprint issue and the... umpteenth general flaw reported in just the two weeks since the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro 5G have been commercially released.

Given its reasonable price point, that might be acceptable for the "standard" 6.4-inch model, but it's certainly a bad look as far as the $899 and up ultra-high-end 6.7-inch Pro variant is concerned.

Google Pixel 6 review: big brain, small price
featured
featured
Google Pixel 6 review: big brain, small price
Nov 02, 2021, 12:58 PM, by Preslav Kateliev
Google Pixel 6 Pro review: The best Android phone money can buy
featured
featured
Google Pixel 6 Pro review: The best Android phone money can buy
Oct 28, 2021, 11:00 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro
Nov 03, 2021, 10:01 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Google quietly pushed the Adaptive Sound feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
Google quietly pushed the Adaptive Sound feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
3 hours ago, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
DEAL
updated
DEAL
updated
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
yesterday, 9:35 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is
Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is
3 days ago, 3:57 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$700off $240 Special BestBuy $899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
by Blackview,  0
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
by Victor Hristov,  0
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone
Apple transparency report: Here's how many devices the U.S. government tried to access in 2020
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple transparency report: Here's how many devices the U.S. government tried to access in 2020
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless