Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone

Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone2
Ironically, Big G might beat you to the punch there if you forget to plug in your stock Android-running smartphone before it switches off or simply don't like to hug a wall until you absolutely have to.
Obviously, not every single Pixel 6-series unit in circulation has ended up with an unusable fingerprint scanner after having its battery depleted. But you'd probably think the issue is widespread and serious enough for Google to acknowledge it and prepare a fix, which unfortunately doesn't seem to have happened yet.
The only thing that can get the fingerprint recognition feature to work again is a factory reset, which is not something most people are willing to do without a (more) serious justification. Restarting the fingerprint enrollment process or trying to register someone else's fingerprint inevitably ends in error, and impacted users are left having to rely on other device unlocking methods.
That's fairly inconvenient for a "modern" and very well-reviewed handset that's otherwise undoubtedly among the best Android phones money can buy right now. Sadly, for those keeping score at home, this is the third different fingerprint issue and the... umpteenth general flaw reported in just the two weeks since the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro 5G have been commercially released.
Given its reasonable price point, that might be acceptable for the "standard" 6.4-inch model, but it's certainly a bad look as far as the $899 and up ultra-high-end 6.7-inch Pro variant is concerned.