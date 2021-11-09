Google's newest headline-grabbing Pixel 6 series issue concerns software updates (and Verizon)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unfortunately, the number of software bugs and potentially hardware-related flaws reported by early adopters only kept growing and growing , with nothing that could be described as a complete dealbreaker discovered just yet, but a lot of little "somethings" making the user experience... not great for many people.









Said update, however, doesn't appear to have reached the aforementioned subset of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users to this day, predictably generating quite a bit of frustration. After all, solid software support and timely updates are primarily what set Google -made handsets apart from Android smartphones manufactured by other companies.





It's not too late to get the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro





In case you're wondering, Big Red and Big G seem to be sharing the blame for this problem, and the only way to get everyone on the right track from a software update standpoint (hopefully for good) will be for the two to work together on an... update preparing the phones for the existing update.





Sounds complicated, we know, but after all the noise made by angry unlocked Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users on Verizon, something tells us a permanent fix is more or less around the corner. To be perfectly clear, the issue doesn't appear to be impacting those who purchased the handsets directly from the carrier, but at least as far as the Pixel 6 is concerned, that's likely to be a very small group of people due to the "mmWave tax."





Even with all of these... inconveniences, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are definitely among the Even with all of these... inconveniences, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are definitely among the best Android phones money can buy this holiday season, at least on the right carrier.



