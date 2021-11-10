Google quietly pushed the Adaptive Sound feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google quietly pushed the Adaptive Sound feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Admittedly, the speakers that the Pixel 6 series is rocking are not exactly exemplary, so Google might have concluded that the new models also need Adaptive Sound. Whatever the case may be, the feature was rolled out silently, and it was thanks to users like Mishaal Rahman that Adaptive Sound was discovered in the latest Google phones.
Now, for those who are worried Google might use the Adaptive Sound feature to listen in on your dirty little secrets, the search giant promises that is not the case. The audio is “processed locally and never leaves your device,” and gets deleted shortly after being recorded, so neither it nor accidentally caught conversations reach Google.
While it might not have a significant impact when listening to music, Adaptive Sound can definitely improve media consumption at lower volumes.
