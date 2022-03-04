 Google's first decent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deal has finally arrived - PhoneArena

Deals

Google's first decent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deal has finally arrived

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
It may have become customary over the last few years for new high-end Samsung smartphones to get various freebies and even outright discounts shortly after making their commercial debut, but bargain hunters are often finding it a lot harder for a much longer period of time to save big on flagships from other brands.

Take Google's 5G-enabled Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Powered by the search giant's first-ever in-house SoC and universally praised for their affordability and super-advanced hardware respectively, the 6.4 and 6.7-inch handsets have been keeping prospective buyers waiting for a good deal for more than four months now.

At long last, the US Google Store has quietly kicked off a limited-time promotion yesterday, offering $100 savings with no carrier commitments or device trade-ins through March 18. Unfortunately, the unprecedented deal is not quite as straightforward as you're probably hoping, requiring a Google Store Financing credit card account.

Check out the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals here



The $100 discount will not be applied directly to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's list prices, so you'll still need to cough up at least $599 and $899 respectively to ultimately score some potentially useful statement credit. Said $100 credit should appear on your account within two billing periods of your purchase, and obviously, you'll have to keep your account open and in good standing to actually be allowed to use the statement credit.

By no means ideal, this promo is the first (small) sign of possibly diminishing demand and/or rising supply for the hugely popular (by Google standards) but deeply flawed Pixel 6 duo. It also reminds us an undoubtedly affordable Pixel 6a with a very similar design is most likely around the corner, followed by ultra-high-end Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models with second-gen Tensor processing power.

Of course, while this is the first ever (half) decent deal offered by Big G itself, the highest Pixel 6 and 6 Pro discounts are still available at T-Mobile with no device trade-in or number port-in required. And then you have Best Buy's $50 markdowns with upfront carrier activation, which are... not great.

Taking the $100 statement credit into consideration, the non-Pro Pixel 6 5G can be yours right now for a measly $499 all in all, making for an absolutely mind-blowing value proposition and an even stronger candidate for the title of best 2022 phone.

