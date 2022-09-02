Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale





After all, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are not very far on the horizon either, but that's where Best Buy comes in right now, aiming to make you forget about Big G's upcoming flagship release with a super-rare $250 discount on last year's jumbo-sized flagship sans any special requirements or strings attached.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage $250 off (28%) $649 $899 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage $250 off (25%) $749 $999 Buy at BestBuy





This is easily one of the greatest Labor Day deals available on any phone at the time of this writing, and although it matches Amazon's highest Pixel 6 Pro markdown, Best Buy's inventory situation looks much better.





You can currently slash 250 bucks off the $899 and $999 list prices of the first-gen Tensor powerhouse in 128 and 256GB storage variants respectively, as well as several different color options.





At $649 (with no upfront carrier activation needed), the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro certainly doesn't show its age, sporting a silky smooth 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels that its 2022 sequel is unlikely to revise in any meaningful way.





The 5,000mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 23W wireless charging speeds, 50 + 48 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and 12GB RAM count are also pretty impressive for 650 bucks, not to mention Google 's unrivaled software support and stock Android experience.





Yes, bugs are still very much part of the deal, but at the right price, a not-very-stable software situation can probably be excused. Just don't wait too long or you risk seeing the Pixel 6 Pro go back up to an arguably excessive nine Benjamins in an entry-level configuration.



