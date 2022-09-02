Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unsurprisingly selling impressively worldwide, the likes of the OnePlus 10T and Motorola Edge (2022) delivering excellent value for not that much money, and Apple's iPhone 14 family right around the corner, we can totally understand if you're finding it hard to even consider Google's Pixel 6 Pro for your next handset purchase.
After all, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are not very far on the horizon either, but that's where Best Buy comes in right now, aiming to make you forget about Big G's upcoming flagship release with a super-rare $250 discount on last year's jumbo-sized flagship sans any special requirements or strings attached.
This is easily one of the greatest Labor Day deals available on any phone at the time of this writing, and although it matches Amazon's highest Pixel 6 Pro markdown, Best Buy's inventory situation looks much better.
You can currently slash 250 bucks off the $899 and $999 list prices of the first-gen Tensor powerhouse in 128 and 256GB storage variants respectively, as well as several different color options.
At $649 (with no upfront carrier activation needed), the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro certainly doesn't show its age, sporting a silky smooth 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels that its 2022 sequel is unlikely to revise in any meaningful way.
The 5,000mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 23W wireless charging speeds, 50 + 48 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and 12GB RAM count are also pretty impressive for 650 bucks, not to mention Google's unrivaled software support and stock Android experience.
Yes, bugs are still very much part of the deal, but at the right price, a not-very-stable software situation can probably be excused. Just don't wait too long or you risk seeing the Pixel 6 Pro go back up to an arguably excessive nine Benjamins in an entry-level configuration.
