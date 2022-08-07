Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues

I think I've had enough...

And… exhale!

So, it's all good...

Except it isn't.

The bad news is that new bugs keep on coming…

Google Pixel 6 Pro: More and new bugs on the horizon before Pixel 7 series launch





The Big Freeze

You know… because, why not!

Now, luckily, I was at home, watching YouTube videos and not out and about, trying to make an important phone call or send a text message.Someone else might not be in the same situation when the bugs hit. Also, this bug is a drop in the ocean of Pixel 6 Pro issues I've experienced (or read about) in the past ten months of me owning this otherwise promising phone.A few days before what I call, the Pixel 6 Pro reminded me of its wonky past by throwing in a few new bugs that I hadn't seen before.Both problems have been encountered by other users too, who have reported them on YouTube and Twitter.The first one is a "multitasking freeze", which we reported days ago. Back then, I hadn't experienced the bug myself, but sure enough, I eventually did. The phone would become unresponsive when I go into the multitasking menu/app switcher. It would stay like that for a few seconds and then go back to normal.