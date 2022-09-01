The Motorola Edge (2022) is up for grabs in T-Mobile and US unlocked variants starting at... $0
Although Motorola sells a whole lot of different phones at reasonable prices in the US already, not many of them offer the excellent bang for buck (at least on paper) of the new 5G-enabled Edge (2022).
In fact, this bad boy may have (at least in theory) everything it needs to bid for the title of all-around best affordable phone available in 2022, and following a formal announcement just a couple of weeks back, the 6.6-inch upper mid-ranger is, well, actually available stateside today.
"Regularly" priced at $599.99 in a "universally unlocked" variant, the handset can currently be pre-ordered from its manufacturer's official US e-store for $499.99 with an "expected ship date" set for September 22.
Even better, T-Mobile is ready to deliver its own Motorola Edge (2022) version in a matter of days in exchange for as little as... $0. That's right, the nation-leading "Un-carrier" can hook you up with a completely free Android 12 device packing 8 gigs of RAM in combination with 128GB internal storage space, as well as a Dimensity 1050 processor, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 13, and 2MP sensors, a hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, and perhaps most notably, a super-smooth 144Hz OLED display.
The "catch", as you may have already guessed, is that you need to add a new line of service on an "eligible" T-Mobile rate plan and have no problem receiving your $498 discount from a $498 list price in the form of monthly credits applied to your bill over a period of two years.
The $100 difference between the phone's US unlocked and T-Mobile-specific prices, in case you're wondering, seems to be entirely connected to the former model's 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That's not something to be ignored when considering the purchase of a handset lacking microSD support, but the rest of the specs and features appear to be identical.
Identically impressive, that is, whether you'll end up paying five Benjamins or no Benjamin for the newest member of Motorola's very popular Edge family. By the way, this is not to be confused with the costlier Edge+ (2022), which packs a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor than that aforementioned MediaTek-made SoC into a more premium but also heavier body.
