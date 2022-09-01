The Motorola Edge (2022) is up for grabs in T-Mobile and US unlocked variants starting at... $0





Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Mineral Gray $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Pre-order at Motorola Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, 128GB Storage, Mineral Gray, New Line and Monthly Payment Plan Required $498 off (100%) $0 /mo $498 Buy at Motorola





"Regularly" priced at $599.99 in a "universally unlocked" variant, the handset can currently be pre-ordered from its manufacturer's official US e-store for $499.99 with an "expected ship date" set for September 22.





Even better, T-Mobile is ready to deliver its own Motorola Edge (2022) version in a matter of days in exchange for as little as... $0. That's right, the nation-leading "Un-carrier" can hook you up with a completely free Android 12 device packing 8 gigs of RAM in combination with 128GB internal storage space, as well as a Dimensity 1050 processor, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 13, and 2MP sensors, a hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, and perhaps most notably, a super-smooth 144Hz OLED display.





The "catch", as you may have already guessed, is that you need to add a new line of service on an "eligible" T-Mobile rate plan and have no problem receiving your $498 discount from a $498 list price in the form of monthly credits applied to your bill over a period of two years.





The $100 difference between the phone's US unlocked and T-Mobile-specific prices, in case you're wondering, seems to be entirely connected to the former model's 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That's not something to be ignored when considering the purchase of a handset lacking microSD support, but the rest of the specs and features appear to be identical.



