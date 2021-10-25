We benchmark the Google Pixel 6 Tensor graphics, and the scores impress





Google's homebrew Tensor chipset uses a tailored 20-core graphics processing subsystem that it says is 370% more powerful than what's in the Pixel 5 specs , in addition to a dedicated image processing core that is used exclusively for the photography algorithms.





Google Tensor vs Snapdragon 888 GPU chip benchmark





We ran the graphics-intensive Wild Life and Wild Life Extreme tests, as well as the CPU-centered Geekbench, and the really impressive scores came from the Google Pixel 6 Tensor GPU.





That's understandable, considering it has to refresh a 1080p display, rather than the 1440p of the Pixel 6 Pro, yet even the Pro's 6000+ result is better than what both the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 graphics subsystems are able to pull off on average.









When it comes to sustained performance in the Wild Life Extreme test, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro throttle with the best of them when they get hot and bothered under pressure, but the scores are still rather respectable. Moreover, they come after running the single Wild Life test, so throttling has probably been worse than if Tensor started cool as a cucumber from the get-go.





The overall Tensor chip benchmark score in Geekbench is also very good in the single core scores, thanks to the doubling of powerful X1 cores compared to Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. In multi-core performance the results give way a bit, as Google decided to go with the Cortex-A76 architecture for Tensor's two midrange cores instead of the A78 that's in its rivals.









All of this comes to show that Google has optimized Tensor for peak performance, 3D graphics and image processing, as well as AI calculations, rather than raw chipset benchmark numbers, and we can't wait to test the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life to determine if that strategy is as power-efficient as it is task-driven.