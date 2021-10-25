Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Processors Google

We benchmark the Google Pixel 6 Tensor graphics, and the scores impress

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We benchmark the Google Pixel 6 Tensor graphics, and the results are astounding
We had to test our own Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units to confirm what's been appearing in benchmark databases lately, but the new Google Tensor chipset GPU indeed seems better than what both the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 processors in phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra offer.

Google's homebrew Tensor chipset uses a tailored 20-core graphics processing subsystem that it says is 370% more powerful than what's in the Pixel 5 specs, in addition to a dedicated image processing core that is used exclusively for the photography algorithms. 

Google Tensor vs Snapdragon 888 GPU chip benchmark 


We ran the graphics-intensive Wild Life and Wild Life Extreme tests, as well as the CPU-centered Geekbench, and the really impressive scores came from the Google Pixel 6 Tensor GPU. 

That's understandable, considering it has to refresh a 1080p display, rather than the 1440p of the Pixel 6 Pro, yet even the Pro's 6000+ result is better than what both the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 graphics subsystems are able to pull off on average.


When it comes to sustained performance in the Wild Life Extreme test, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro throttle with the best of them when they get hot and bothered under pressure, but the scores are still rather respectable. Moreover, they come after running the single Wild Life test, so throttling has probably been worse than if Tensor started cool as a cucumber from the get-go.

The overall Tensor chip benchmark score in Geekbench is also very good in the single core scores, thanks to the doubling of powerful X1 cores compared to Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. In multi-core performance the results give way a bit, as Google decided to go with the Cortex-A76 architecture for Tensor's two midrange cores instead of the A78 that's in its rivals.


All of this comes to show that Google has optimized Tensor for peak performance, 3D graphics and image processing, as well as AI calculations, rather than raw chipset benchmark numbers, and we can't wait to test the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life to determine if that strategy is as power-efficient as it is task-driven.  

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
78%off $199 Special Verizon 78%off $199 Special AT&T $899 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Internal documents show that Apple almost kicked Facebook, Instagram out of the App Store
by Alan Friedman,  3
Internal documents show that Apple almost kicked Facebook, Instagram out of the App Store
The Moto G200 5G will become Motorola's first Snapdragon 888 flagship soon
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Moto G200 5G will become Motorola's first Snapdragon 888 flagship soon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come in green
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come in green
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at a new record high discount of $50
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at a new record high discount of $50
-$50
20 years after the first iPod a giant prototype of it appears out of the blue
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
20 years after the first iPod a giant prototype of it appears out of the blue
The latest iOS 15 update can ruin your CarPlay experience
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The latest iOS 15 update can ruin your CarPlay experience
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless