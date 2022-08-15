Google's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hit their lowest prices on Amazon, BestBuy, and Google Store
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are right around the corner, and while new phones have their own charm, it might be a smarter idea to instead go for last year's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro right now because they are going at a discount.
Amazon, BestBuy, and the Google Store are running discounts on Google's 2021 flagships, which are one of the best phones around. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro ushered in a new era for Google, thanks to their distinctive design, the Mountain View giant's first homebrewed chip, and new camera hardware.
The Pixel 6, which features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Google Tensor SoC, a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide unit, an 8MP front snapper, and a 4,614mAh battery, has been discounted by 17 percent, meaning you can now get it for just $499. This puts it at the same price as the stripped-down Pixel 6a midranger.
This is the lowest they have gone, so you might want to think twice before passing the deals up. It's worth mentioning that the Pixel 7 is not looking like a huge upgrade over the Pixel 6, so it might make more sense to get year-older phones for cheaper.
They were already appropriately priced, to begin with, with the Pixel 6 starting at $599, and the Pro at $899, and apparently to clear out the inventory to make way for the Pixel 7, Google and third-party sellers have knocked some bucks off the phones.
The premium Pixel 6 Pro, which has a larger and better 6.71-inch 120Hz screen, a triple camera setup with a 48MP telephoto unit with 4x zoom, an 11MP front camera, and a 5,003mAh cell, can now be yours for just $649, which equates to a discount of $250.
