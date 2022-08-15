 Google's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hit their lowest prices on Amazon, BestBuy, and Google Store - PhoneArena
Google's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hit their lowest prices on Amazon, BestBuy, and Google Store

Google's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hit their lowest prices on Amazon, BestBuy, and Google Store
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are right around the corner, and while new phones have their own charm, it might be a smarter idea to instead go for last year's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro right now because they are going at a discount.

Amazon, BestBuy, and the Google Store are running discounts on Google's 2021 flagships, which are one of the best phones around. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro ushered in a new era for Google, thanks to their distinctive design, the Mountain View giant's first homebrewed chip, and new camera hardware.

They were already appropriately priced, to begin with, with the Pixel 6 starting at $599, and the Pro at $899, and apparently to clear out the inventory to make way for the Pixel 7, Google and third-party sellers have knocked some bucks off the phones.

The Pixel 6, which features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Google Tensor SoC, a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide unit, an 8MP front snapper, and a 4,614mAh battery, has been discounted by 17 percent, meaning you can now get it for just $499. This puts it at the same price as the stripped-down Pixel 6a midranger.

The premium Pixel 6 Pro, which has a larger and better 6.71-inch 120Hz screen, a triple camera setup with a 48MP telephoto unit with 4x zoom, an 11MP front camera, and a 5,003mAh cell, can now be yours for just $649, which equates to a discount of $250.

This is the lowest they have gone, so you might want to think twice before passing the deals up. It's worth mentioning that the Pixel 7 is not looking like a huge upgrade over the Pixel 6, so it might make more sense to get year-older phones for cheaper.
