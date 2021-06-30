$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Verizon Android Deals Google 5G

Killer new deal makes Google's Pixel 5 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jun 30, 2021, 5:06 PM
0
Killer new deal makes Google's Pixel 5 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G
Android purists on tight budgets don't have a lot of places left to buy last year's Pixel 4a 5G mid-ranger from, but if you hurry, the (slightly) higher-end Google Pixel 5 can be yours at an even lower price than $500.

Also released in the fall of 2020, the Snapdragon 765-powered 6-inch handset normally costs $700 in a single 128GB storage configuration with a generous 8GB RAM count on deck as well.

Very rarely discounted in brand-new condition with no strings attached, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 currently goes for a whopping $270 less than usual over at Best Buy. Of course, the comparison between the phone's reduced $429.99 tag and the aforementioned MSRP is not entirely fair for at least one big reason.

Google Pixel 5

5G, 128GB, Just Black, Verizon, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished

$270 off (39%)
$429 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Namely, bargain hunters should know that these substantially marked-down units are refurbished, and while that doesn't completely disqualify the appeal of this deal, there's no way a Pixel 5 refurb would ever be worth $699.99.

Not even a presumably good-looking and fully functional Geek Squad "certified" refurbished device, which by the way is exclusively compatible with Verizon (at least out of the box) and sold in a single black hue.

Guaranteed to receive "vanilla" versions of Android 12, 13, and 14 through October 2023, the Pixel 5 also happens to be one of the best camera phones money can buy right now while packing a hefty 4,080mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 12W wireless charging capabilities.

Made almost entirely from premium water-resistant aluminum, this stock Android 11-running bad boy also sports a reasonably smooth and sharp 90Hz OLED display. Granted, Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro might only be a few months on the horizon, but with a similar level of raw power as the overall best 2021 phones, those puppies are likely to start at way more than $700.

