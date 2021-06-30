Killer new deal makes Google's Pixel 5 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G
Jun 30, 2021, 5:06 PM
Android purists on tight budgets don't have a lot of places left to buy last year's Pixel 4a 5G
mid-ranger from, but if you hurry, the (slightly) higher-end Google Pixel 5
can be yours at an even lower price than $500.
Also released in the fall of 2020, the Snapdragon 765-powered 6-inch handset normally costs $700 in a single 128GB storage configuration with a generous 8GB RAM count on deck as well.
Very rarely discounted in brand-new condition with no strings attached, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5
currently goes for a whopping $270 less than usual over at Best Buy. Of course, the comparison between the phone's reduced $429.99 tag and the aforementioned MSRP is not entirely fair for at least one big reason.
Namely, bargain hunters should know that these substantially marked-down units are refurbished, and while that doesn't completely disqualify the appeal of this deal, there's no way a Pixel
5 refurb would ever be worth $699.99.
Not even a presumably good-looking and fully functional Geek Squad "certified" refurbished device, which by the way is exclusively compatible with Verizon
(at least out of the box) and sold in a single black hue.
Made almost entirely from premium water-resistant aluminum, this stock Android 11-running bad boy also sports a reasonably smooth and sharp 90Hz OLED display. Granted, Google
's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
might only be a few months on the horizon, but with a similar level of raw power
as the overall best 2021 phones
, those puppies are likely to start at way more than $700.
