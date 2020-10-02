ALSO Read:

Best Google Pixel 5 screen protectors





Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

You can't go wrong with Spigen - their cases and screen protectors are not only solid in quality and durability but come at great prices too. This Spigen Tempered Glass Pixel 5 screen protector comes rated at 9H hardness and is compatible with every Spigen Pixel 5 Case out there. There's oleophobic coating to help with those smudges, and the screen protector offers crystal-clear view all throughout the screen. The AlignMaster frame that's included in the package guarantees a trouble-free installation. Last but not least, you get two of these babies at a great price.



ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard+

This Pixel 5 screen protector uses aluminosilicate glass which is then ion exchange tempered to offer maximum durability and scratch-resistance. ZAGG uses its Kastus anti-microbial technology that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. Needless to say, this is an extremely useful future in the current global pandemic situation. The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ comes with an installation tray to ensure accurate alignment, and features reinforced edges to protect the vulnerable corners and edges of the screen. The VisionGuard technology employs a special Eyesafe layer that filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light from your phone's screen.









UniqueMe Tempered Glass Google Pixel 5 Screen Protector

Another great deal for the budget-minded. The UniqueMe Pixel 5 screen protector offers everything you need at an amazing price. It's rated 9H on the pencil hardness scale, providing maximum protection from drops, scratches, scrapes. It's also nanostatic free, oleophobic to battle fingerprints, and has 99.9% light transmittance for a perfect viewing experience. You get three glass slates in the pack, so you don't have to worry about the future too.





EGV Screen Protector for Google Pixel 5

Another affordable solution comes from EGV. The pack includes three glass tablets with a 9H hardness, a fingerprint resistant coating, and there's a special alignment tool for easy installation too. The EGV tempered glass Pixel 5 protector is scratch resistant and shatterproof, and all in all a great bang for the buck. The screen protector is designed to be smaller than the actual screen for case compatibility and durability, so bear this in mind.





LK Screen Protector + Camera Lens Protector

Sometimes a case and a screen protector just don’t cut it. There's the ever-so-big camera bump and you need to slap some glass on it too. LK has a solution to the problem - it offers a complementary pack of three camera lens protectors to go with the three tempered glass Pixel 5 screen protectors. All the glass pieces are made from 9H tempered glass that is scratch resistant and shatterproof, and there's an installation tray in the box too.







