Best Google Pixel 5 cases:

There's no denying that Google has carved its own smartphone niche with the Pixel line of devices. During a special online event, called "Launch Night In" the company announced a bunch of new gadgets, along with the next Pixel phones - the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5. If you decide to hop on the Pixel train you'll need to cough out $699 for the Pixel 5 ($550 with a trade-in) or $499 for the Pixel 4a 5G. $699 will get you a Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G connectivity, a 12MP main and 16MP ultrawide angle cameras, a 6.01-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, plus a decent 4000mAh battery.





Let's say you already pre-ordered a Pixel 5 phone (shipping starts on November 29th) and now you're looking for a case. It's still early days but there are some good offers for Google Pixel 5 cases out there that will help you protect your new device. The back of the Pixel 5 is a peculiar one - it's made of aluminum but there's supposedly an opening to allow for wireless charging . A layer of resin is then applied on top to make everything homogenous and pretty looking. We're not sure how durable this combination is but a case is always a no-brainer. Here are the best Pixel 5 cases:





Google Pixel 5 official fabric case

You can't go wrong with Google's official cases and that's the "case" with the Pixel 5 as well. The fabric Pixel 5 case uses over 70% recycled material, including fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles, and is machine washable. These cases won't mess with Pixel 5's wireless charging too. The colors are quite fresh - you can choose from Green Chameleon, Basically Black, Static Gray, and Blue Confetti options. The fabric cases for Pixel 5 offer a unique look and feel, and you can preorder one to arrive with your Pixel 5 device for $40.









Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 5 Case

When it comes to sturdy and reliable cases, Spigen is one of the first names that comes to mind. The Rugged Armor model has stood the test of time and now it's available for the Pixel 5. It features the same flexible TPU material with a stylish carbon-fiber design, air-cushions to absorb the impact in case of a fall, a raised lip to protects screen, and nice tactile buttons for solid feedback. What's more, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 5 case won't make you rob the bank, as it's a great bang for the buck.



Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 5 Case





And while we're on the Spigen page, there's the Tough Armor case for your Pixel 5. If you need extra protection, this case is a step-up from the Rugged Armor model. It combines TPU and Polycarbonate for dual MIL-STD 810G certified protection from drops and scratches. You get a reinforced kickstand that comes in handy when you're binge-watching YouTube videos or Netflix series. The Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 5 case features raised lips to protect the screen and camera, and the same air-cushion technology for added protection if you happen to drop your phone. The case comes in three cool color variants - Black, Gun Metal, and Metal Slate.

Caseology Legion case for Google Pixel 5

The Caseology Legion case offers the same level of protection as the Tough Armor but with a different design vibe. A flexible TPU provides shock absorption, while a rigid outer shell of Polycarbonate and carbon fiber corners armors your phone from impacts. This case has a slim profile and rounded edges, and still boasts military-grade certification. The price is right too, and you get to choose from three distinctive color options, including Stone Pink, which is our favorite one.





Ghostek Covert Pixel 5 Case

Ghostek offers another great tough case for Pixel 5 devices. Design-wise it's a bit more in-your-face but thanks to the advanced R2x Shockproof Technology this case (with your phone inside, of course) can survive drops from up to 8FT. The Ghostek Covert Pixel 5 case features side bumpers and raised lips, anti-slip hand grip, and a kickstand. Pricewise it's in the same ballpark as the others, and it's available in Black, Pink and Clear color options.

Olixar ArmourDillo Case for Google Pixel 5

The ArmourDillo case from Olixar is another take on the dual-layer design. It has impact-resistant and shockproof polycarbonate exoskeleton combined with a flexible TPU material, just like the other reinforced cases on this list. What the ArmourDillo has as a bonus is a very aggressive design. There are bumpers and ridges all over the case, along with raised lips, reinforced corners, and side grip elements. It supports wireless charging and also comes with a 2-year warranty. There's also a multi-angle flip out kickstand and an affordable price to top everything up.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 5

Technically, this case is a rugged one, so you get all the benefits of a tough case but in a crystal clear package. It features the same hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, raised bezels that lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, and of course - transparent finish. It's the best of both worlds.



