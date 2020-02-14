B&H has Google's high-end Pixel 3 XL on sale at an unbeatable discount





Of course, the high-enders are also significantly pricier, not to mention they're harder and harder to come by, especially in certain color options. But if you hurry, the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL can be yours at only $399 in a love-it-or-hate-it "not pink" hue.













We're not talking about refurbished or even "open box" units here, mind you, as B&H Photo Video only sells brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices. This particular handset comes fully unlocked, supporting every single major and minor carrier in the US, Sprint and Verizon included, while offering 64 gigs of internal storage space, and naturally, including a standard 1-year warranty as well.





Normally priced at an excessive $899, the jumbo-sized 6.3-inch phone is currently available directly from Google in exchange for... $899, which is absolutely and totally insane. Meanwhile, Best Buy can hook you up with a $300 discount sans any strings attached, bumping that up to $400 off the Pixel 3 XL's list price if you don't have a problem activating the handset upfront on Verizon or Sprint.









Sure, that notch is ghastly, but the OLED screen is otherwise pretty impressive, sporting a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. Made from aluminum and glass, the 6.3-incher is both robust and relatively stylish while packing a decently sized 3,430mAh battery, and above all, shining in the imaging department thanks to a very capable single 12MP rear camera.





Last but certainly not least, it's important to highlight the Pixel 3 XL runs a squeaky clean and silky smooth flavor of Android 10, with another two major OS updates guaranteed and scheduled for later this year and the fall of 2021.



