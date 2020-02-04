T-Mobile Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on sale at a massive discount with Verizon installments

by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2020, 3:14 AM

Google may have disappointed a lot of Android purists searching for the perfect combination between smooth software and state-of-the-art hardware with the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, but when it comes to the mid-range segment of today's smartphone market, the search giant arguably hit one out of the park last year.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL might just be the best all-around budget-friendly handsets available right now, and even though they never felt overpriced, the two stock Android-running devices have been on sale at hefty discounts more times than we can remember in recent months.

Check out the deals at Google and Verizon



Once again, Google and Verizon are selling these bad boys at special prices at the time of this writing, and all you need to do to save a whopping 160 bucks is agree to a 2-year installment plan. There are no trade-ins involved, no new service lines required, and no other strings attached. What you also have to be okay with are bill credits, which will lower the monthly payment of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from $16.66 and $19.99 respectively to as little as $10 and $13.33.

Overall, instead of coughing up a grand total of $400 for the smaller model and $480 as far as the jumbo-sized variant is concerned, you're currently looking at spending only $240 and $320 respectively. The same exact deals are available from Verizon and Google's official US e-store, the latter of which has no promotions in place for other carriers or unlocked Pixel 3a and 3a XL models.

While the two extremely well-reviewed mid-rangers have been on sale at even lower prices before, these are by far the highest discounts you can score today at a major carrier or authorized third-party retailer.

Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, the Google Pixel 3a duo has a phenomenal rear-facing camera going for it, as well as top-notch software support, and some decent no-notch OLED screens. The larger model obviously comes with a bigger battery too, but otherwise, the 5.6 and 6-inchers are essentially identical.
$326.62 Pixel 3a on Amazon
$426.35 Pixel 3a XL on Amazon

Related phones

Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 5.6" 1080 x 2220 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Octa-core, 2000 MHz
  • Storage 64GB
  • Battery 3000 mAh
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 6.0" 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Octa-core, 2000 MHz
  • Storage 64GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

