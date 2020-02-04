Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on sale at a massive discount with Verizon installments
Google may have disappointed a lot of Android purists searching for the perfect combination between smooth software and state-of-the-art hardware with the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, but when it comes to the mid-range segment of today's smartphone market, the search giant arguably hit one out of the park last year.
Check out the deals at Google and Verizon
Once again, Google and Verizon are selling these bad boys at special prices at the time of this writing, and all you need to do to save a whopping 160 bucks is agree to a 2-year installment plan. There are no trade-ins involved, no new service lines required, and no other strings attached. What you also have to be okay with are bill credits, which will lower the monthly payment of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from $16.66 and $19.99 respectively to as little as $10 and $13.33.
Overall, instead of coughing up a grand total of $400 for the smaller model and $480 as far as the jumbo-sized variant is concerned, you're currently looking at spending only $240 and $320 respectively. The same exact deals are available from Verizon and Google's official US e-store, the latter of which has no promotions in place for other carriers or unlocked Pixel 3a and 3a XL models.
While the two extremely well-reviewed mid-rangers have been on sale at even lower prices before, these are by far the highest discounts you can score today at a major carrier or authorized third-party retailer.
Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, the Google Pixel 3a duo has a phenomenal rear-facing camera going for it, as well as top-notch software support, and some decent no-notch OLED screens. The larger model obviously comes with a bigger battery too, but otherwise, the 5.6 and 6-inchers are essentially identical.
